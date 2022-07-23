Cork surge into All-Ireland camogie final as fourth-quarter comeback overcomes Waterford

Waterford’s hopes of reaching a first All-Ireland senior camogie final since 1945, and only their second ever, evaporated as favourites Cork hit the high gears in the final quarter at Croke Park.

A point from captain Lorraine Bray put Waterford three points ahead in the 46th minute before Cork took over, scoring the last eight points without reply.

Waterford had made the semi finals for the first time since 1959 after defeating Limerick a week ago, having lost at the quarter-final stage in the last four years. They were pinning their hopes on a lively attacking unit and for much of the game that sector looked set to inspire a famous victory.

But Cork never panicked and their experience eventually told, leaving them facing an All-Ireland final date on Sunday, August 7 where they will be aiming to win a 29th title and their first since 2018.

They had to call on veteran Ashling Thompson, who managed to overturn a suspension in time to be a late panel inclusion. They needed her here, struggling badly in the match until her introduction in the 22nd minute when trailing 0-5 to 0-0.

Katrina Mackey finally got Cork on the score-sheet with almost 25 minutes played. By then Thompson was wielding an influence, delivering the ball which led to their first score.

Both sides played sweepers and possession was often turned over in the traffic, but Waterford were able to work the ball more neatly and smartly. Beth Carton hit four of their seven first half points, two from frees, one of which was won by her own hands.

Katie O’Mahoney tried to stifle her but found it hard going, not helped in one instance by a baffling free given against her for over-carrying when she was being virtually sat on. To add salt to her wounds, Carton landed the free.

Carton got Waterford off the mark with a lovely score inside two minutes and they almost had a goal when Roisin Kirwan found space after a ruck but in attempting to strike the ball she was stopped by alert defending from Libby Coppinger. The Cork full back had an outstanding match when many others were struggling. Kirwan should have goaled in the 18th minute when put through by Abby Flynn, only to shoot over the crossbar.

When Carton stretched Waterford’s lead to four points with a huge strike from 55m Cork decided to act. Thompson came in and eventually drifted back as sweeper, immediately putting her stamp on the game with much of the play routed through her. She also felt the pressure being exerted by Waterford’s lively forwards, however, when fouling Niamh Rockett in the 24th minute. Carton converted and Waterford were five in the clear.

Mackey’s point in response was immediate and the start of three from Cork without reply, Sorcha McCartan landing a good score, and on the half hour Chloe Sigerson drove over a free from around 70m near the sideline into the Davin End. But Waterford didn’t blink, finishing the half pluckily with scores from Flynn and a wonderful hit by Rockett just before the whistle.

After Bray’s point left Waterford 0-10 to 0-7 clear, Cork took over. Amy O’Connor came more into the match, finishing with 0-5, while Emma Murphy made a notable impact off the bench, only denied a goal by a double save by Brianna O’Regan. Murphy, O’Connor, McCartan and Fiona Keating sent over scores as Cork finally found their range. For a young Waterford side though, the future is theirs for the taking.

Scorers: Cork - A O’Connor 0-5 (3fs, 1 45); S McCartan 0-3 (1f); K Mackey, F Keating 0-2 each; C Sigerson (f), E Murphy, C Healy 0-1 each. Waterford - B Carton 0-4 (2 fs); A Flynn, N Rockett 0-2 each; R Kirwan, L Bray 0-1 each.

Cork: A Lee; M Murphy, L Coppinger, M Cahalane; L Hayes, L Treacy, S McCarthy; K O’Mahoney, H Looney; K Mackey, F Keating, C Healy; A O’Connor, C Sigerson, S McCartan.

Subs: A Thompson for O’Mahoney (22 mins); E Murphy for Sigerson (47); O Cahalane for Healy (55); C O’Sullivan for Murphy (64).

Waterford: B O’Regan; K Corbett-Barry, I Heffernan, M Power; O Hickey, C Carroll, A Landers; L Bray, C Griffin; A Flynn, B Carton, M O’Brien; R Walsh, R Kirwan, N Rockett.

Subs: T Power for O’Brien (46 mins); S Lacey for Kirwan (55).

Referee: R Kelly (Kildare).