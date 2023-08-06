Cork skipper Amy O’Connor: ‘I didn’t realise I had scored a hat-trick until somebody said it after the match’

Amy O'Connor of Cork shoots to score her side's fourth goal, and her hat-trick, under pressure from Laoise Forrest of Waterford. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

The record attendance of 30,191 in Croke Park knew Cork captain Amy O’Connor had created All-Ireland history with her record-breaking, 119-second hat-trick before she did.

“I didn’t realise I had scored a hat-trick until somebody said it after the match which is probably a good thing because we were so focused on the next ball, the next pass, whatever it might be,” she said. “That might be so cliched, but that’s the way we drove it for the last three, four months.

“It was a building process; everything was a process. We played a certain way. We were adaptable the whole time and our focus was always on the next thing, the next thing.

“I didn’t really think too much about it in the game. It’s nice (scoring the hat-trick). It is probably something that you wouldn’t dream of really.”

O’Connor fashioned the perfect performance, hitting 3-7 (3-2 from play) from 10 shots, her sensational hat-trick coming in a devastating spell at the start of the second half which effectively ended the game as a contest.

Her three-goal spree is believed to be the quickest hat-trick in a senior All-Ireland final across any code. And yet O’Connor revealed she had a nightmare free-taking practice session on Saturday.

“I don’t think one went over the bar. I suppose you do have a day where every one you hit goes over and it’s nice to have those days because they don’t come around too often.

“I suppose when you hit the sliotar, it’s a different feeling on the bas of the hurley, so it was nice to get one of those days today.”

Beaten in the last two All-Ireland finals, Cork went through a bad patch this season – losing four matches on the spin, including the league final and a round-robin championship game to Galway – but O’Connor insisted they never panicked.

“To be honest, while people were saying we went through a bad patch there was only once or twice that we actually played quite poorly.

“We actually performed quite well throughout that bad patch. I think the most important thing was that we stuck together as a group.

“We really trusted in what our management team were doing. And they really trusted us as players. So we didn’t panic. Nothing outside our group mattered.

“To be honest, I don’t even think we knew we were favourites because we didn’t take any notice.”

O’Connor name-checked her club St Vincent’s, a tiny junior outfit based on the north side of Cork city.

“It is a very proud for day for me, obviously. I come from quite a small junior club on the north side of the city.

“We haven’t had too much success at club level. So it is nice to be able to do something like this and represent the club and the area.”

For Cork manager Matthew Twomey, the result was vindication after last year’s All-Ireland final loss to Kilkenny.

The Rebelettes beat Kilkenny in the quarter-final before accounting for 2021 champions Galway in this year’s semi-final. So nobody would question the merit of the success.

It was the biggest winning margin in a final since 1959.

“Myself and Laura (Treacy, Cork centre-back) were here last year after losing it and I suppose we were drained,” said Twomey. “We couldn’t see how we would get over the line. When we came back this year we decided our one focus was to win the All-Ireland.

“We went through a bad patch in the middle of the year and I suppose a lot of people wrote us off. In our own way, we used that as a spur.

“After we got beaten by Galway in Athenry we had a real long chat with ourselves.

“We were going into the Down and the Clare games (in the round-robin stage of the championship) under pressure. Every game we have been under ferocious pressure, even today we were under fierce pressure coming up.

“These players are just incredible, the more their backs were to the wall the better they got. What we got today they totally deserve. They have just been immense.”

He said the players carried a lot of hurt into the final.

“We knew if we put in a big performance we could be close enough to it at the end. All we were concerned about was ourselves and our own performance. That is what we got today and it is incredible.

“We didn’t get carried away. Being favourites didn’t make any difference to us.”