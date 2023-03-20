Cork eye camogie league final berth after dismissing Kilkenny

Cork illustrated their rude health once more with a 0-23 to 1-10 Division 1A win over Kilkenny at UPMC Nowlan Park yesterday that all but secured a place in the final for a second year in a row.

There were many player putting up their hands for starting berths in the summer, such as last year’s minor star Orlaith Cahalane, Emma Murphy and Ali Smith.

With the likes of Fiona Keating, Laura Hayes and Saoirse McCarthy now maturing into leaders on the pitch, they had ten different players contribute to their tally and that is with a number of big names still to return.

The Rebels are certainly up to speed and it would take a 19-point defeat to Galway next weekend along with a Tipperary win in Kilkenny to deny them.

Four points into the wind before half-time gave them a 0-12 to 0-7 lead at the change of ends and though Julianne Malone rifled a stupendous solo goal for Kilkenny, Cork held their composure and eased clear.

“We’re delighted with the performance,” said Matthew Twomey.

“We had a good first half and while we were conscious about the start of the second half, to concede a goal, we’re delighted with the character. It’s March, we won’t get carried away but we’re taking small steps at the time.”

On Saturday, Cáit Devane shot nine points as Tipperary maintained their eye-catching run under new boss Denis Kelly with a 1-20 to 0-7 triumph over a very flat Clare, while Galway had to work much harder against Dublin before chiselling out a 1-14 to 0-9 verdict thanks in no small part to ten points from Carrie Dolan.