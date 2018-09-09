Cork crowned All-Ireland camogie champions for the second year in a row after dramatic victory over Kilkenny

Cork are 2018 All-Ireland camogie champions after they once again denied Kilkenny at the death to secure their second title in as many seasons in Croke Park this afternoon.

Cork are 2018 All-Ireland camogie champions after they once again denied Kilkenny at the death to secure their second title in as many seasons in Croke Park this afternoon.

12 months ago the Rebels struck late to snatch victory and it was a similar story this afternoon as Orla Cotter's late free edged Cork in front at the end of a tight, absorbing contest.

There was nothing to separate the sides at the break as Orla Cronin struck for the defending champions in first-half injury-time to ensure the score was tied 0-8 to 0-8 at half-time.

Both sides exchanged narrow leads throughout the second-half, and with time nearly up it looked like a draw was on the cards with the sides level at 13 points apiece.

However Cork's top scorer on the day Cotter was brought down on the sideline, and she kept her cool to convert her own free to give Cork a famous victory.

