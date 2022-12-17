Clonduff claim All-Ireland Intermediate camogie final glory at Croke Park

Erin Lively, left, and Claire Kearney of Clonduff celebrate after their side's victory in the AIB All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie Club Championship final at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Nearly four years on from their first title, Clonduff Shamrocks have bagged a second AIB All-Ireland Intermediate club crown in Croke Park.

They dominated Kilkenny’s James Stephens both physically and on the score-board, although there was a blip before the interval when the Leinster champions came back into the frame.

Paula O’Hagan and Sara Louise Graffin scored nine of the 12 points, but there were big performances from Katie Morgan, Claire McGilligan and the Fitzpatrick sisters as well.

Clonduff dominated the opening 20 minutes and deservedly led by 0-5 to 0-1 with two points each for Sara Louise Graffin and Paula O'Hagan.

The game changed though in the 25th minute when a harmless lob towards the Down side's goal was blocked down into the path of Sophie O'Dwyer who slid in to find the corner of the net.

O'Dwyer added two points from frees and the teams turned around on level terms, 0-5 to 1-2.

However Clonduff pushed on after the break and three more points from O’Hagan and one from Graffin opened up a three points’ gap.

Niamh Deely’s point in the 46th minute brought the gap back to one, but Clonduff were strong in the final quarter and made the game safe with scores from O’Hagan, bringing her match total to six, Isabella O’Hare and Katie Morgan.

Scorers – Clonduff: P O’Hagan (0-6, 5 frees) SL Graffin (0-3), C Byrne (0-1), I O’Hare (0-1), K Morgan (0-1). James Stephens: S O’Dwyer (1-5, 0-5 frees), N Deely (0-1)

Clonduff: K McGilligan; E Rafferty, J Boden capt, N Murray; C Kearney, F Carr, K Morgan; I O’Hare, C McGilligan; C Fitzpatrick, O Gribben, B Fitzpatrick; P O’Hagan (0-7, 5 frees), C Byrne, SL Graffin. Subs: O McCusker for O Gribben (BS 18-22), O McCusker for N Murray (36), C Cowan for O Gribben (46), A Morgan for O McCusker (60 + 2).

James Stephens: L McGrath; M Burke, E Gafney, H Larkin; E Manogue, A Cantwell, H Scott; M Teehan, A Doheny; S O’Dwyer, N Deely capt, N Butler; C Delaney, R Leahy, E Smith. Subs: C Moran for N Butler (HT), T McGuire for C Moran (60).

Referee: C McAllister (Cork)