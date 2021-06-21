Cats get the cream as second-half blitz turns tide against Galway

Denise Gaule of Kilkenny, right, with team-mate Katie Nolan of Kilkenny after the Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League Division 1 Final match between Galway and Kilkenny at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

It’s always said that a Kilkenny team are never beaten until the final whistle goes and the Cats proved their class down the home stretch once again as they reeled off three injury-time points to edge old rivals Galway in a Croke Park classic last night.

Brian Dowling’s side looked in trouble when trailing the Tribeswomen by three points at the break (0-9 to 0-6) having played second fiddle, but they came out a like a side possessed in a thrilling second half.

A cracking Aoife Doyle goal proved crucial as they produced a remarkable turnaround to open up a five-point lead by the 38th minute, 1-11 to 0-9, to look home and hosed but Galway threw everything at them.

Niamh Kilkenny fired a beautiful goal just two minutes later as Galway hung on to their coat tails and Aoife Donohoe had them level in the 61st minute before Dowling’s troops sent over a hat-trick of points to maintain the upper hand on Galway.

The sides will definitely meet again in the group stages of the championship over the coming weeks but victory for Kilkenny ensures that they now have all the silverware with league honours added to last year’s All-Ireland final defeat of Galway.

Kilkenny forward Mary O’Connell was instrumental in changing the game with three second-half points and the Clara ace insisted that the hunger among their squad was the spark for the comeback.

“You go in at half-time three points down, all you can do is throw the kitchen sink at it in the second half and hope for the best and that’s what we did. There’s huge hunger. The first 10 minutes of the second half we pushed on and the win stemmed from there,” O’Connell said.

“And it was even just building confidence getting those scores, especially getting scores from play. That’s huge for us. When you see Aoife Doyle hitting that ball into the roof of the net, that gives huge confidence for the team.”

These sides have crossed swords regularly – and as recently as last year’s All-Ireland final in December when Kilkenny also defeated Cathal Murray’s side – so it was typically tight in the early exchanges.

Galway sharpshooter Carrie Dolan and Katie Nolan traded scores in the opening minutes before Grace Walsh rampaged forward to get on the scoresheet but there was no separating the sides at the first water break as they were level on 0-3 each.

With a deceptively strong wind at their backs, Galway’s pace and direct running was causing Kilkenny trouble and Davina Tobin and Walsh both picked up yellow cards as they struggled to cope with the speed of Sarah Spellman and Aoife Donohoe.

They shared the next four points with Dolan and Denise Gaule both slotting over two frees each before Galway kicked on with the energetic Niamh McGrath firing over before Dolan added another free as they punished Kilkenny indiscretions.

It was all Galway as Dolan added a trio of points (two frees) before the break with Kilkenny’s sole response an Aoife Doyle point as the All-Ireland champions faced a stiff hill to climb when three points down.

Dowling clearly did something to spark Kilkenny to life as they raced out of the traps with O’Connell firing a great point under pressure inside 60 seconds before Doyle bagged an early contender for goal of the year.

The Pilltown attacker picked up the sliotar 40 metres out from the Galway goal before racing through and sending an unstoppable rocket past Sarah Healy to amazingly put the Cats into the lead, 1-7 to 0-9.

Doyle, Gaule, Michaela Kenneally and O’Connell added four points in quick succession as they hit 1-5 without response in what looked like a game-winning sequence, 1-11 to 0-9, but Galway refused to bend with Niamh Kilkenny in a defiant mood.

The Pearses midfielder capitalised on a mistake from Kilkenny skipper Meighan Farrell to fire a crucial goal which offered them a lifeline as they managed to stay in touch and somehow only trail by two at the second water break, 1-12 to 1-10.

Dolan was a peripheral figure in the second-half but three frees had Galway within touching distance in a thrilling encounter which advertised everything good about camogie and Kilkenny was again to the fore as she cut the gap to the minimum, 1-15 to 1-14.

It looked like Galway might work the oracle when Donohoe levelled affairs with the next score in the 61st minute but Kilkenny had extra gears in the clutch minutes with substitute Steffi Fitzgerald firing over a savage point after a great fetch before Gaule and O’Connell closed things out.

The Rose of Mooncoin rang out with over the tannoy as Kilkenny cemented their place as the game’s finest with Galway left to curse the black and amber once again, although bigger battles between the two surely await later this summer.

SCORERS – Kilkenny: D Gaule 0-6 (5f); A Doyle 1-2; M O’Connell, K Nolan 0-3 each; G Walsh, S Fitzgerald, N Deely, M Kenneally 0-1 each. Galway: C Dolan 0-10 (8f); N Kilkenny 1-1; A Donohoe 0-2; N McGrath, S McGrath 0-1 each.

GALWAY – S Healy; T Kenny; S Dervan, S Healy; S Gardiner, E Helebert, R Black; N McGrath, N Kilkenny; S Spellman, C Finnerty, C Dolan; A O’Reilly, A Donohoe, S McGrath. Subs: D Higgins for Kenny (37), C Cormican for Helebert (41), AM Starr for Finnerty (46), N Hanniffy for O’Reilly (54).

KILKENNY – A Norris; C Dormer, D Tobin, M Teehan; K Doyle, M Farrell, G Walsh; N Prendergast, N Deely; D Gaule, M Kenneally, M O’Connell; A Doyle, M Walsh, K Nolan. Subs: L Murphy for Prendergast (37), S Fitzgerald for M Walsh (48), K Power for Kenneally (51), M Bambrick for KA Doyle (58).

REF – J Heffernan (Wexford).