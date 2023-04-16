Carrie Dolan superb as Galway secure back-to-back league camogie titles

Camogie Division 1 final Galway 2-13 Cork 1-12

16 April 2023; Orla Cronin of Cork is tackled by Rachael Hanniffy of Galway during the Very Camogie League Final Division 1A match at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Conor McKeon

Galway secured back-to-back Division 1A camogie league titles today for the first time, a dominant second half seeing them to victory over Cork.