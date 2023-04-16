Carrie Dolan superb as Galway secure back-to-back league camogie titles
Camogie Division 1 final Galway 2-13 Cork 1-12
Conor McKeon
Galway secured back-to-back Division 1A camogie league titles today for the first time, a dominant second half seeing them to victory over Cork.
Latest Camogie
Galway hint at bigger things to come after downing Cork
Carrie Dolan superb as Galway secure back-to-back league camogie titles
Saoirse McCarthy happy to step onto Cork’s centre stage
Merger needs to happen ‘sooner rather than later’ to help female codes – Dublin camogie ace Muireann Kelleher
Lorraine Bray: Déise back where we want to be
Beth Carton stars as Waterford win first title in eight years
Captain Niamh Rockett still defying the odds as Waterford seek promotion to the top flight
Sky Blues walking on quality street in All-Ireland Minor A Championship
Asking top camogie players to go on All Stars tour in May ‘shouldn’t be a discussion’ – Michelle Teehan
McGrath sisters Niamh and Siobhán named camogie players of the year
Top Stories
‘I don’t know. I haven’t got the calculators out’ – Leo Cullen hits back at budget claims in fiery media briefing
Hey Netflix, that domestic violence scene in The Diplomat is not cool at all
Revealed: How Irish households are being charged the highest prices in Europe for electricity
How shaving cream contaminated with an unusual bug affected ICU patients in Limerick
Latest NewsMore
Kildare hair salon targeted attack on Saturday night
Prince of Wales allegedly agreed settlement with tabloid publisher
AJ Odudu: Big Brother spin-off presenter returns to TV series that made her name
Minister calls for rewetting peatlands to be included in Commissions definition of carbon farming
Roy Curtis: Con O’Callaghan is Dublin’s Erling Haaland doppelganger – he just needs to be unleashed
Murdoch firm paid ‘very large’ secret hacking settlement to Prince William, court documents reveal
Sneak Peak released for Conor McGregor's Netflix documentary series, McGregor Forever_duplicated
Actress Denise Gough opens up about how acting 'kept her alive' on The Tommy Tiernan Show
Football rumours: Manchester United step up chase to sign Harry Kane
Cristian Stellini sacked as Spurs’ acting head coach with Ryan Mason taking over