Carrie Dolan superb as Galway secure back-to-back league camogie titles

Galway secured back-to-back Division 1A camogie league titles today for the first time, a dominant second half seeing them to victory over Cork.

Cork haven’t won a league title since 2013 and will rue the number of missed chances in Croke Park today.

They hit ten wides here, failing to capitalise on their early dominance in open play.

Carrie Dolan was superb for Galway, scoring 1-8 of their tally, including seven points from eight placed balls.

The competition has been dominated by camogie’s modern big three. No team other than Galway, Cork and Kilkenny have so much as contested a final since Clare in 2014.

Cork went ahead early. Orlaith Cahalane forced home a goal after just eight minutes to establish some authority, but Dolan, whose striking was superb all day, replied in the 18th minute.

Her ground strike on a broken ball wasn’t pure, but it deceived the back-peddling Cork defenders and wound up in the net.

Cork were still ahead at half-time, 1-8 to 1-6, having scored the last four points of the half.

As such, they seemed the likelier winner, but Galway’s second goal changed the flow of the game.

Ailish O’Reilly struck a low pass into the stride of Sabina Rabbitte, who drew Amy Lee from their goal and scooped a deft finish into the net.

From there, they outscored Cork 0-4 to 0-1 down the stretch to add yet more silverware to their recent haul.

SCORERS – Galway: C Dolan 1-8 (0-7f); S Rabbitte 1-1; A Donohoe 0-3; A Keane 0-1. Cork: A O’Connor 0-5 (5f); O Cahalane 1-1; S McCartan 0-2 (2f); S McCarthy, L Hayes, C Sigerson, F Keating 0-1 each.

GALWAY: F Ryan; S Healy, R Black, D Higgins; S Gardiner, E Helebert, R Hanniffy; C Hickey, N Hanniffy; S Rabbitte, C Dolan, A Keane; N McPeake, A Donohoe, A O’Reilly. Subs: S Corcoran for McPeake (41), KA Porter for O’Reilly (63), J Hughes for Rabbitte (63)

CORK: A Lee; M Murphy, L Coppinger, M Cahalane; P Mackey, L Treacy, I O’Regan; C McCarthy, L Hayes; C Sigerson, F Keating, C Healy; O Cahalane, S McCartan, A O’Connor. Subs: E Murphy for Sigerson (44), O Cronin for Healy (46), A Healy for O’Regan (48), C Finn for Cahalane (50)

REF: J Heffernan (Wexford)