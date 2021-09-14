Captain Sarah Dervan and keeper Sarah Healy hail Cathal Murray’s backroom for taking Galway camogie to ‘elite level’

Galway, so often branded the bridesmaids of camogie, have regularly come up short at the final hurdle, but Cathal Murray’s arrival as senior boss just over three years ago has helped the Tribeswomen ascend to unprecedented heights.

There was plenty of turmoil in the west before Murray took the reins mid-season in 2018, but the Sarsfields club man has helped to oversee the most successful period in the county’s history with two All-Ireland senior titles in three years.

Captain Sarah Dervan has been the one steering the ship for both of those successes and the teak-tough defender commended Murray for taking them to “elite level” under his watch.

“Our management team are unbelievable, they have brought Galway camogie to elite level and the work they do behind the scenes, it’s a testament to our management that we are on the right side of it two years out of three,” Dervan said.

“Cathal always demands the best for us. We always get fed, we always get treated exactly the way any county hurling team would and I think that’s huge. He never let us down. He has always fought for us.

“It’s an elite level now and I’m just so delighted to have such a massive backroom team that has huge experience and knowledge and we’re here because of them.”

Goalkeeper Sarah Healy echoed those sentiments when insisting that Murray’s magic touch has turned them from contenders into champions, while the St Thomas’ netminder has little interest in stopping their winning ways any time soon.

“He’s something else,” Healy said of Murray. “He brought Galway camogie way further than it ever was. We were always knocking on semi-final stages and struggling to get to the final. And even if we got to the final, we were struggling,

“He just came in and the people around him that he brought in, Robbie Lane (strength and conditioning) has done a massive amount of work with us.

“Just him and his team, they’ve brought us so far and we can go much further as well. We believe in our camp that we are a great team. We think of ourselves like that, so from the loss of last year, we knew we were good enough to come back. We knew we were a good team.

“We knew that with the work that we do that we can win two, we can win three and we just have to believe that and push on. We have the players to do that and it’d be a shame if we didn’t, but we did so, thank God.”

The jubilation around Croke Park on Sunday evening was a far cry from last December at GAA HQ when their back-to-back dreams went up in smoke at the hands of Kilkenny, so Healy was soaking up every ounce of jubilation as Galway climbed the mountain for just the fourth time in their history.

“Even just the atmosphere coming out and the screams, I could barely hear anyone talking to me and they had to be shouting in my ear whereas it was eerie last December,” the 2019 All-Star said.

“It was dark, it was cold, we lost, so then it was ten times worse. But just to have family back, winning an All-Ireland is special, but the 20 minutes afterwards is something else.”