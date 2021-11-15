‘Camogie saved me’ – Kilkenny player wins county medal 12 months after cancer diagnosis

A KILKENNY camogie player who won a county junior title last weekend – just a year after receiving a cancer diagnosis – has been hailed as a “real life hero”.

Marianne Walsh was corner-back on the Mooncoin team that overcame Piltown by 3-7 to 0-8 in Callan on Saturday.

And afterwards she revealed that “camogie saved me” after she was diagnosed with stage three Hodgkin’s Lymphoma 12 months ago.

Walsh’s achievement has been highlighted by Kilkenny Camogie. “Take a bow @marianne walsh,” it posted on Instagram. “A year ago this week Marianne was diagnosed with Stage 3 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, 12 months later and 5 months after finishing chemotherapy she’s winning a county title with her beloved Mooncoin.

“The lesson to be learned - no matter what life throws at you think of this story. A real life hero, a warrior and an all time fantastic human. Camogie saved my life (her words). An inspiration to show people what can be achieved when you put your mind to things and that cancer won’t beat determination.”

The hero of the hour spoke about her incredible journey after Saturday’s final, speaking to KCLR analyst and Camán Caint co-host Áine Fahey.

“The first thought that came into my head when I was sitting in that doctor’s office was ‘Jesus. Can I play camogie next year now?’ That would not even enter people’s minds at some stage, but this is my life. Those girls on that panel are my family”, said Walsh, quoted on KCLR’s Scoreline.

“Joe rang me around Christmas time and said, ‘Look Marianne, we’re putting in a second team, what do you want to do? Do you want to be regraded?’

“I said no. If I’m going to be regraded, I won’t push myself to try and get on the first team. If I’m worthy or if I’m good enough to get on that first team, I’m going to push myself.

“I actually didn’t realise how hard it would be to get back onto that first team. I trained throughout the six months I was on treatment from January to June. I only finished five months ago there on Tuesday (9 November).”

She continued: “I played my first match on the second team in August and I said, look, I’m getting better. I can see improvements every week, so I’m going to keep pushing myself and see where I go …

“The girls on the team have been my saving grace - they got me through to six months and have been keeping me going throughout the last two months. So, I said in July if I got five minutes in that county final this year, I would be more than happy and to start and get 55 to 60 minutes today has been … it’s been emotional.”

Walsh paid tribute to her clubmates and wider community.

“The parish has been an absolute backbone to me the last six months. I would not be where I am today only for that panel of 30 young ones. They have just been absolutely amazing, and the four managers and my family and friends,” she said.

“You know, when you’re told that you have cancer, you kind of just nearly submit to this dark hole - where I didn’t, I kept coming up.

“Camogie saved me,” she went on, “and it was worth all the pain and the sickness and everything all throughout the year. This moment is what I’m going to remember from this year, not being sick.

“This is the moment, the thirteenth of November up in Callan.”

The build-up to the final had been a “very emotional week”, coming a year since she found the lump that led to her diagnosis.

“I didn’t want to remember this week as the year that my life changed - I want to remember this week as the year that our whole panel has to look forward to for next year,” she concluded.