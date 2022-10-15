Camogie round-up: Thomastown claim Kilkenny crown as De La Salle win first Waterford title

Eva Hynes was the top scorer for Thomastown. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

A 57th-minute point from top scorer, Eva Hynes, proved to be the winner as Thomastown upended defending champions Dicksboro to claim their third Kilkenny senior camogie championship titles in six seasons at Pairc Lachtain.

The losers were backed by the strong wind and were dominant during the second half. They drew level at 2-7 to 1-10 in the 56th minute when Orlaith Hanrick converted a challenging free, and they looked set to drive on.

However, gritty Thomastown worked the ball well up the field and Hynes shot what was only their second score of the half to take the spoils. The winners led by 1-7 to 0-4 at half-time.

SCORERS - Thomastown: E Hynes 0-5 (2f, 1 45); A Farrell 1-1; E Farrell 1-0; N Donnelly, S Barcoe 0-1 each. Dicksboro: O Hanrick 0-4 (2f); A Prendergast 0-3 (1f); A O’Gorman 1-0; A Clifford, J Clifford, A McHardy 0-1 each.

THOMASTOWN - K McDonald; L Donnelly, S Teehan, S Hudson; R O’Keeffe, S O’Keeffe, J Fitzpatrick; J Reddy, S Walsh; E Hynes, E Farrell, N Donnelly; S Barcoe, A Farrell, T Donnelly.

DICKSBORO - K Maher; J Cass, C O’Shea, K Byrne; T Clifford, N Phelan, C Phelan; C Dowling, A Prendergast; A McHardy, L Gahan, A Clifford; A O’Gorman, O Hanrick, J Clifford. Sub: R Dowling for C Dowling (48).

Ref - P O’Reilly (Barrow Rangers).

De La Salle 1-12 Gailltir 1-10

De La Salle fought back from five points down to capture their first Waterford Senior Camogie title at the SETU Arena.

A Player of the Match performance from centre back Keeley Corbett Barry inspired the Gracedieu side to a historic victory and dethroned five in a row chasing Gailltir. Her sensational solo point put them in front with nine minutes left. Maggie Gostl pulled to the net on 34 minutes and Beth Carton hit seven points while Abby Flynn struck three second-half efforts.

A goal from Alannah Sullivan gave Gailltir a 1-7 to 0-5 half-time advantage as Anne Corcoran and Ciara O'Sullivan got two points each.

Scorers for De La Salle: B Carton 0-7 (3 45s, 3fs), M Gostl 1-0, A Flynn 0-3, K Corbett Barry, N Murphy 0-1 each.

Scorers for Gailltir: A O'Sullivan 1-0, K Lynch, M Comerford, A Fitzgerald, A Corcoran, C O'Sullivan 0-2 each.

De La Salle: B O'Regan; A Waring, T Healy, A Healy; M O'Connor, K Corbett Barry, L Mooney; C Healy, A McNulty; N Murphy, B Carton, H Ryan; M Gostl, A Flynn, C Twomey.

Subs: A Mullane for Twomey (27), C Hogan for Murphy (46).

Gailltir: V O'Sullivan; F Murphy, L Forrest, E Mahony; L Sheridan, K Lynch, A Hartley; O Walsh, C Carroll; A O'Sullivan, S Fitzgerald, C O'Sullivan; A Fitzgerald, A Corcoran, M Comerford.

Sub: C Sherlock for A Fitzgerald (62).

Referee: R Kelly

Scariff-Ogonnelloe 0-14 Truagh Clonlara 2-5

Reigning Munster Senior champions Scariff-Ogonnelloe secured their third Clare camogie title in four seasons when holding off chief rivals Truagh Clonlara for the second successive final in Cusack Park.

Level at 0-5 to 1-2 by the end of the opening quarter, the holders upped the ante considerably with an eight-point unanswered surge including a trio for Aoife Power to take a 0-13 to 1-2 advantage into the break.

Even with the timely boost of an Ellen Horgan goal by the two-thirds mark, Truagh Clonlara’s wind-assisted backlash ultimately wasn’t sufficient to reel in Scariff-Ogonnelloe who, despite not scoring the final 25 minutes, still held out for historic back-to-back county crowns.

Scorers - Scariff-Ogonnelloe: M Scanlan 0-5 (3f, 1’45); A Power 0-3; J Daly 0-2; L Grady, L Daly, L O’Donnell, A Walsh 0-1 each

Scorers - Truagh Clonlara: Laura Foley (0-3f); Eimear Begley, Ellen Horgan (1-0 each); Eimear Kelly (0-2)

Scariff-Ogonnelloe: R Daly; B Wiley Murphy, S Daly, A McGee; R Minogue, C Doyle, A Barrett; A Walsh, L Daly; J Daly, M Scanlan, L O’Donnell; A Power, A Rodgers, L Grady

Subs: A Corbett for Scanlan (53), A Corry for Rodgers (58)

Truagh Clonlara: L Moloney; A Dillon, M Powell, S Hogg; R Powell, M Caulfield, L Egan; L Foley, E Horgan; E Begley, E Kelly, M Begley; N Ryan, A O’Loughlin, R Begley

Subs: L Hawes for E. Begley (HT), B Foley for M. Begley (45), A Marren for Dillon (60)

Referee: J Hickey (Cratloe)