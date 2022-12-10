Camogie round-up: Sarsfields and Loughgiel win to set up All-Ireland final clash

Sarsfields senior camogie team moved to within 60 minutes of emulating their men’s hurlers in the 1990s by booking a trip to Croke Park next weekend for the All-Ireland Final.

Manager Michael McGrath, who was part of the club’s historic 1993/94 side that was the first ever to retain the All-Ireland hurling club title, led his team into a fourth consecutive decider with daughter Siobhán’s penalty the crucial score on 46 minutes.

The Galway side made the brighter start stretching 0-6 to 0-1 up inside 10 minutes. Niamh and Siobhán McGrath converted frees before puck-out errors allowed Siobhán McGrath and Shannon Corcoran to add more. Klara Donohue and Clodagh McGrath completed the half dozen.

Aisling Maher got St. Vincent’s free and also forced a save from keeper Laura Glynn on six minutes. Niamh and Siobhán McGrath added against Maher’s reply before two more for the 2017 All-Star left St. Vincent’s 0-8 to 0-4 down entering injury time.

And a move started by Gráinne Quinn led to Ali Maguire touching the ball into the net leaving them just 0-8 to 1-4 down at half-time. And St. Vincent’s continued after the restart with three more points to go two in front. But Sarsfields then started making their experience count.

A Siobhán McGrath brace levelled before Cliona Cahalan won a penalty. McGrath slotted to the net and another free gave Sarsfields a four-point cushion on 48 minutes. St. Vincent’s applied pressure through three more Maher scores. But they couldn’t find the equaliser to force extra-time.

Scorers – Sarsfields: S McGrath 1-7 (4f), N McGrath 0-2 (2f), C McGrath 0-1, K Donohue 0-1, S Corcoran 0-1.

Scorers – St. Vincent’s: A Maher 0-10 (9f, 1’45) A Maguire 1-0

Sarsfields: L Glynn; K Gallagher, L Ward, T Kenny; R Kelly, M Cooney, J Daly; C McGrath, R Murray; C Kenny, N McGrath, K Donohue; C Kelly, S McGrath, S Corcoran.

Subs: C Cahalan for C Kenny (41), Ciara McGrath for C Kelly (52), A Dillon for Donohue (60).

St. Vincent’s: D Cooke; L Smith, A Woods, C O’Leary; E McGovern, G Quinn, EM Elliott; M Kelleher, D Smith; N Hetherton, C Donnelly, A Lambe; A Maher, A Maguire, A Sullivan.

Subs: G Gilroy for Sullivan (30), D Johnstone for Smith (41), R Drohan for Maguire (52).

Referee: J Dermody (Westmeath)

Loughgiel 3-6 Drom and Inch 2-6

Loughgiel Shamrocks are through to their first AIB All-Ireland senior club camogie final after a backs-against-the-wall second half performance on a slippery Kinnegad pitch.

However it was Drum and Inch, with goalie Caoimhe Bourke bringing off some inspired saves, who took an early lead with three pointed frees from Eimear McGrath to points each from Annie Lynn and Caitrín Dobbin.

Then the Tipperary champions got a lucky break in the 18th minute when a high delivery from Joanne Ryan bounced off the crossbar and Miriam Campion forced the sliotar over the line for the opening goal.

A few minutes later Annie Lynn was first to react when Bourke again saved well from a Lucia McNaughton shot, only for Eimear McGrath to snatch a second goal in the 22nd minute when Ryan’s high ball into the Loughgiel goalmouth fell loose.

Drum and Inch were now four up but that was cut a couple of minutes before half time when McNaughton popped a pass over the defence for Caitrin Dobbin to hit the net. The teams changed ends with two points between them.

The Ulster champions’ defence tightened after the break and Drum and Inch didn’t register another score until the 52nd minute. By then they were four points down as Róisín McCormick’s lob into the area went all the way to the net on 38 minutes and points from each of the goal-scorers opened a gap.

McGrath eventually got the Tipp side off the mark again, but a quick puck out was picked up by sub Chloe Higgins to make it four again and Loughgiel were able to hold out for Croke Park

Loughgiel: C Dobbin (1-2, 0-1 free), R McCormick (1-1), A Lynn (1-2), C Higgins (0-1).

Drom-Inch: E McGrath (1-6, 0-5 frees), M Campion (1-0).

Loughgiel: E Boyle; C Campbell, K Lynn, C McKillop; M Lynn, Ú McNaughton, S Doran; A Boyle, L McNaughton, C Laverty, M McKillen, A Connolly; C Dobbin, R McCormick, A Lynn.

Subs: K McKillop for A Connolly (42), C Boyle for S Doran (58), C Higgins (0-1) for M McKillen (59).

Drom and Inch: C Bourke; Á Greed, C Brennan, M Ryan; E Cahill, M Eviston capt, A McGrath; N Long, M Burke; E McGrath, Á Eviston, J Ryan; N Ryan, N Treacy, M Campion.

Subs: K O’Dwyer for J Ryan (42), S McGrath for N Long (51).

Referee: Liz Dempsey (Kilkenny)