Camogie president hoping for 30,000 fans at September All-Ireland final

CAMOGIE President, Hilda Breslin, hopes to see a crowd of 30,000 at next month’s All-Ireland Camogie final in Croke Park.

“We are delighted to have a September date back for our All-Ireland finals. We’ll have our three finals on the day. It’s the first time in a long time that we’ll all be out together. It would be great for people to make a real family day of it,” says Breslin.

“Kellie Harrington’s gold medal at the Olympics was a further huge boost to women’s sport, and we are encouraging people to support women in sport.”

Before that September 12th date, there’s plenty of camogie to be played, starting with Saturday’s All-Ireland Senior Championship quarter-final double-bill at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Kilkenny meet Wexford (5.0) and Tipperary play Waterford at 6.45. Both matches will be covered live on RTE Television.

Kilkenny will arrive in Cork as All-Ireland and Division 1 League champions. “It’s a nice way to be coming in. It’s been the opposite way for us for many years,” reflects Kilkenny’s Claire Phelan.

“We had a great season in winning the All-Ireland and the League, but that’s history now, and we have to focus on what is in front of us.”

Claire is happy to be back after injury. “As any player knows, it’s always hard to sit on the sideline looking in. But the girls did brilliantly in the League. It was great to get back up to Croke Park and get another win.

“Things are going well now. There’s a good intensity at training. And it’s all about getting ourselves ready for Saturday.”

Wexford’s Anais Curran is looking forward to facing the Cats. “You could say we are going in at the deep end against Kilkenny, but our aim is to make it a real competitive game.

“We did not perform as well as we could have in the League. We knew we had to lift it for the Championship. We managed to do that, but we still have work to do.”

Like Wexford, Waterford were disappointed with their League form. “Yes, we underperformed,” admitted Waterford’s Shona Curran. “But we have parked that now.

“We had two tough games against Down and Dublin. We were delighted to have got the results in those games but we were even more pleased with the way in which we played.

“Ourselves and Tipp know each other inside out. It’s going to come down to the smallest things.”

Tipperary’s Aoife McGrath agrees: “We have had some great battles with Waterford over the years. It’s going to be a big challenge for us.

“We were disappointed to lose to Kilkenny in the League semi-final, yet we managed to stick with them for 50-55 minutes. And we took the positives from that into the Championship. And thankfully we have won three out of three in our Championship Group.”

Cork and Galway have already advanced to the All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-finals. The launch of the knock-out stages of the All-Ireland Camogie Championship was done in partnership with ISPCC Childline.

“Childline Services are so vital for our communities and we need to support them as much as we can,” remarks Hilda Breslin.