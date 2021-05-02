Camogie players' league boycott confirmed if plans for season remain in place

Inter-county camogie players have voted to formally boycott the league if the current plans for the season remain in place.

Earlier it emerged that the Camogie Associaton had agreed to poll its club membership on whether to stick with a plan to have a club window in between the inter-county league and championship.

But those plans, decided by its Central Council on Friday night, provoked a backlash from inter-county players with the Gaelic Players Association, which now incorporates the Women's Gaelic Players Association polling squads over the last 24 hours in relation to league participation.

It has emerged that 84 per cent of those polled will not participate in the Littlewoods-sponsored competition which gets underway on May 15 if the plan remains to divide their season. Some 752 responded to a question as to whether "willing to play in the camogie national league as set out in the fixtures plan for the season."

The GPA said they had informed the Camogie Association of their membership's wishes to have a split season, inter-county first followed by club, in early April.

They did so for the following reasons outlined in a statement.

*Club AND County: "Inter-county players are also club players. They want to be able to give 10 per cent commitment to either their club team or their county team during the respective windows."

*Club Leagues: "Players believe that club leagues should go ahead while the inter-county season is being played to ensure their club team-mates are able to participate in meaningful games across the summer."

*Dual Players: "Players should not be put in a position of having to choose inter-county football over club camogie or vice versa, or inter-county camogie over club football or vice versa."

*Player Welfare: "There is an increased risk of injury when players are being exposed to additional demands where there is an overlap between club and county activity.

"A split-season facilitates a period of no activity that allows for rest and recuperation and benefits substantially the welfare of our members."

The GPA said they welcomed the Camogie Association's decision to consult clubs and reflect on the original decision over the next seven days.

But the ultimatum from inter-county players now has really turned up the temperature.

The Camogie Association had earlier agreed to consultation with its wider membership on the issue.

They believe that by establishing a club window in the middle of summer they are maximising opportunities to play for all players, not just inter-county players when the weather is at its best and pitches are more likely to be available without the need to source floodlit pitches