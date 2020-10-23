THE Camogie Association has been forced into an abrupt restructuring of its intermediate and premier junior championships after the Government directed that a county can only field one team per code in the various All-Ireland competitions.

Effectively, the edict means that a county competing for senior camogie honours cannot also participate in the intermediate and/or junior ranks.

The decision has prompted the removal of ten ‘second’ teams and this will necessitate an urgent redrafting of the lower grade competitions.

A statement from the Camogie Association confirmed that it has received direction from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media in relation to the operation of the inter-county All-Ireland championship competitions, due to the latest public health advice in relation to COVID-19.

“Upon direction received yesterday evening, it is with regret that we must announce restructuring of the 2020 Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Intermediate and Premier Junior Championships.

“The direction states that each county can now field just one team in the All-Ireland competitions in each code across Gaelic Games. Therefore, only the senior inter-county team in each county can now be accommodated within our competition structures for this year’s All-Ireland Camogie Championships which will result in the removal of 10 ‘second’ teams from our Intermediate and Premier Junior Championships.

“As a result, the Intermediate and Premier Junior Championships will be redrawn upon confirmation of participation from the teams involved, and details of revised fixtures will be issued next week. Results from this weekend’s remaining fixtures will be carried forward into these competitions.”

The statement continues: “We appreciate that this news will come as a great disappointment to all players, management teams and volunteers involved with the teams affected, who have trained and prepared for many weeks to compete in this year’s competitions. These steps have been taken, however, to ensure compliance with Government direction and that our games can continue during the current COVID-19 restrictions across the island of Ireland.

“The All-Ireland Senior Championship will proceed as originally planned.

“Full details of the revised competition structures will be announced in due course.

“It is imperative that we all play our part in the coming weeks to play our games in a safe environment and we remind all involved in our games to remain vigilant in ensuring that the highest standards are maintained in relation to COVID-19 health and safety protocols at our games.”

