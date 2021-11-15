Camogie Association to use GAA commercial team on deals for three-year period

Aoife Donoghue of Galway and Hannah Looney of Cork during the All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship Final. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

The Camogie Association and the GAA have announced today that, effective immediately, the GAA commercial team have been retained to represent the Camogie Association's commercial rights.

Such rights will include national sponsorship sales and sponsorship delivery as well as the selling of camogie's broadcast rights. The initial term of the agreement is three years.

Sinéad McNulty, the Camogie Association’s Ard Stiúrthóir, said: "We are excited about this commercial arrangement with the GAA and see it as a positive step forward for Camogie to maximise the ever-growing commercial potential of our sport.”

GAA Commercial Director Peter McKenna echoed her sentiments, saying: “We are delighted that we will be representing the Camogie Association across its sponsorship opportunities and broadcast rights. Women's sports continue to go from strength to strength and Camogie is at the forefront of that growth. We are committed to supporting the Camogie Association to reach its commercial potential over the coming years through this agreement."