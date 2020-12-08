Camogie Association looking into alleged IRA chant in Armagh celebration

Armagh beat Cavan in the All-Ireland Junior Camogie final. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Ulster Camogie has referred an incident that occurred following a junior All-Ireland final to the sport’s governing body.

It comes as Armagh Camogie strongly denied suggestions that a video clip taken over the weekend showed people associated with the team singing a pro-IRA song.

The video shows celebrations following the county’s All-Ireland Premier Junior final victory over Cavan.

A clip posted on Instagram over the weekend shows people in a dressing room area opening a bottle of champagne while apparently chanting “ooh ah, up the Ra”.

Both Armagh Camogie and Ulster Camogie were sent the video clip for a response.

A statement from Armagh Camogie said they refuted any suggestion that there was any IRA chanting following the match.

“What they were singing was up Armagh. Armagh County Camogie are a sporting body and do not associate ourselves with any political organisation.”

A statement from Ulster Camogie said it had been “made aware of alleged inappropriate behaviour after the All-Ireland Junior Championship final on Saturday, December 5.

“We have referred the matter to the Camogie Association and have no further comment at this time.”

