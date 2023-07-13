Camogie Association ‘disappointed’ with GPA over ‘lack of engagement’ regarding State of Play report

The Camogie Association has hit out at the GPA.

The Camogie Association is to follow up on the comments of GAA Director-General Tom Ryan to the Joint Committee for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Sport and Media yesterday that the GAA would be willing to 'play a role' if they were called upon in the ongoing impasse over a player charter for female Gaelic games athletes.

Ryan made the comments during a hearing on the future of sports broadcasting when questioned by the Sinn Fein TD Chris Andrews.

He indicated that neither the Camogie Association or the Ladies Gaelic Football Association had requested GAA assistance on the matter up to this point.

The Camogie Association said in a statement issued this afternoon that it would be "following up directly with the Director General on the GAA's availability to support the efforts of the Camogie Association to improve supports to inter county players."

Their intention could open the door to the beginning of dialogue on the matter.

It also expressed disappointment with the Gaelic Players Association that it has not has not "engaged in a meaningful way with the Association regarding the State of Play Report since 14th June 2023."

That report called for a female charter that gives guarantees to ladies footballers and camogie players around medical, gym, nutrition and travel expenses.

The Camogie Association has said it is "steadfast" in its commitment to "collaborating" with the GPA but requires more information before it can progress.

"The Camogie Association has again formally requested re-engagement from the GPA regarding the State of Play report. This request comes after the GPA presented the report to the Ard Chomhairle on June 14th, 2023. The Association is seeking more detailed information and identification of priority areas that need to be addressed," the statement outlined.

"The Camogie Association recognises the significance of the concerns raised by inter-county players and emphasises the importance of the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) re-engaging with us on these matters. We are steadfast in our commitment to collaborating with them, firmly believing that open and constructive dialogue is the most effective approach to address these issues.

"The information requested will provide valuable insight into any existing issues or inequities. We are fully committed to working with the GPA to address these concerns, using the resources available to our Association in the short, medium, and long term, However, it is imperative we understand all the data presented before we can action any elements of the report."

The Camogie Association outlined funding streams that are already available to female athletes, pointing to €1.6m already distributed to players from the two associations (Camogie and LGFA).

"This funding is administered through an annual 'Squad Charter' process, where county boards, player representatives, and team management collectively endorse the plan," the Association pointed out.

It also pointed to State funding "through the current Inter County Government Support Scheme" which delivers up to €14,000 in support to teams.

"This funding encompasses various aspects such as physical and performance support, facilities, nutrition, and gear.

“In 2023, the Inter County Government Support Scheme received a total funding of €5,641,791, which was allocated proportionally to ensure equitable financial support for both male and female codes. These financial provisions demonstrate our commitment to providing equal opportunities and resources, ensuring that both codes receive comparable support."

The Camogie Association has acknowledged the improvement in its commercial performance in recent years.

"We greatly appreciate the tremendous efforts of our County Boards, who tirelessly fundraise to implement the current squad charter recommendations for adult inter-county players.

"Simultaneously, they ensure the provision of services to all other players at the club and underage levels.

"We extend our utmost gratitude to our sponsors for their unwavering support and enduring dedication to camogie across all levels.

"Their long-term commitment has played a pivotal role in driving the growth and success of our sport. The Camogie Association has experienced a significant boost in commercial income in recent years. This has allowed us to capture a wider audience and actively work towards enhancing attendance at our games.

"Moreover, the extensive coverage provided by RTE has enabled us to reach new and diverse audiences, expanding the reach and impact of camogie. We are sincerely thankful to everyone involved in making this possible."