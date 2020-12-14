Brilliant Kilkenny walking in the air

A strange kind of glory, but glory nonetheless. And for Kilkenny, that's all that mattered.

One by one, they climbed the steps of the Hogan Stand to hoist the O'Duffy Cup into the icy December air, the cheers of their team mates echoing around an empty Croke Park as 'Walking In The Air', the soundtrack to The Snowman, blared surreally from the stadium's sound system.

Four lost All-Ireland finals in successive years would surely have been too heavy a cross to bear. It's to Kilkenny's eternal credit then that they produced such a gutsy performance on Saturday with even so much as the thought of it loitering around their subconscious.

As their manager, Brian Dowling was swift to acknowledge afterwards "the devastation that these girls have gone through the last three years . . . I remember going back into that dressing room after the loss and it was absolutely cruel, going back to the Red Cow Hotel, all the parents there, everyone crying, where do we go from here?"

Even qualifying for another final, given the possibility for another final defeat, must have filled Kilkenny with an unacknowledged sense of dread.

"I was stressed anyway, I can tell you," Dowling admitted. "Yeah, look, it just felt like there's been a dark cloud hanging over this team for the last few years.

"At the start of the year, some girls didn't know if they were going to come back, how could they face it again?" Dowling revealed. "But after a few long conversations with girls they came back, a few other girls stepped away. I'm so proud of those girls after all the heartache they've gone through."

For Galway, the pain will be in knowing they could easily have won here. Not necessarily that they should have won, but victory was clearly within their capabilities.

For a county with just three senior All-Ireland titles in their entire camogie history, back-to-back crowns would have verified this as a mini-golden era.

Manager Cathal Murray was gracious in defeat. He noted that Galway, despite winning their way through to another final, hadn't scaled the performance heights of last year.

"We're kind of grinding out results rather than performing well in games," he noted. "You don't know what the reason for that is. You're always waiting for the big performance to come. We were hoping it would be today, it wasn't to be."

That they led by two points at the break suggested Galway were about to grind themselves all the way to another All-Ireland title. Orlaith McGrath's first-half goal, when she accelerated around Aoife Norris, showed the sort of killer instinct that Kilkenny seemed to lack.

Relative newcomer Aoife Doyle hit 0-4 for Kilkenny but two of those scores could quite easily have been goals. And in a game where scores were far fewer and further between than last year's decider, that sort of profligacy could just as easily have been fatal.

"The second half was absolutely unbelievable," noted Claire Phelan, one of Kilkenny's most industrious players on the night. "The forwards ran themselves into the ground in the second half. It's brilliant as a back to see those turnovers. It drives you on even more."

Kilkenny looked to have established momentum just before the second-half water break, having scored four of the previous five points and leading by 0-13 to 1-8. But Galway grafted. Niamh Kilkenny and a Carrie Dolan free brought them level and from the very next puck out came the decisive moment.

Denise Gaule was fouled with three Galway players around her and having played advantage, referee Owen Elliott brought back play for a penalty in the 56th minute. Gaule stepped up and with all the pressure of not just an All-Ireland on the line but the memories of three lost finals lingering, buried her shot wide of Sarah Healy's reach.

"If you told me at the start of the year that we were going to be All-Ireland champions," Dowling insisted afterwards, "I wouldn't have cared if it was on the 25th of December at seven o'clock in the morning to be honest with you.

"Once we're All-Ireland champions that's all that matters and look, a few things are not going to be the way it normally is, the homecoming and stuff like that but look the girls are so happy, I don't think they care when it is or what it is.

"We're All-Ireland champions and they have their medal. That heartbreak from the last few years is finally gone, that stress and that pressure is finally gone away now and it's absolutely brilliant."

SCORERS - Kilkenny: D Gaule 1-6 (1-0 pen, 4f, 1 '65); A Doyle 0-4; A Dalton, M O'Connell, K Nolan, G Walsh 0-1 each. Galway: D Dolan 0-6 (5f); O McGrath 1-0; S McGrath 0-2; A Donohoe, N Kilkenny, A O'Reilly 0-1 each.

KILKENNY - A Norris; D Tobin, C Dormer, M Teehan; C Phelan, M Farrell, K Doyle; G Walsh, A Farrell; A Dalton, M Walsh, D Gaule; M O'Connell, A Doyle, K Nolan. Subs: L Murphy for O'Connell (54), N Deely for Doyle (60).

GALWAY - Sarah Healy; T Kenny, S Dervin, H Cooney; E Helebert, S Gardiner, Shauna Healy; A Donohoe, N Kilkenny; C Cormican, A O'Reilly, N Hanniffy; O McGrath, C Dolan, S McGrath. Subs: S Spellman for Helebert (51), R Hennelly for Donohue (62).

REF - O Elliott (Antrim).

