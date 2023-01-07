Brídíní Óga become first Antrim team to win All-Ireland Junior club camogie crown with win over Knockananna

MORE evidence of the growing presence of Ulster camogie on the national stage was provided in Kinnegad on Saturday when Brídíní Óga from Glenravel became the first Antrim team to collect the AIB All-Ireland Junior club title after coming from behind at the break to beat Wicklow champions Knockananna.

That result means that three of the four All-Ireland club trophies have gone north over the past few weeks with Glenravel's neighbours Loughgiel the only ones to miss out with a narrow defeat to Sarsfield's of Galway.

Brídíní Óga had plenty of bother from Knockananna particularly during the first half when midfielders Shannagh Goetelen and Aimee Maher ran at their defence. However the Ulster champions stood firm and they would have been very happy to go in at half-time just 0-3 to 0-2 behind.

Ciara Byrne stretched Knockananna's lead with a point on the re-start before the winners found their groove with defender Erin Coulter bursting forward to change the game.

Her delivery from the wing in the 35th minute picked out Ashling Millar who found the net at her second attempt. 90 seconds later Coulter placed Aimee Traynor for a point and the northerners never looked back despite Ciara Byrne's second point soon after.

Molly Woulahan at full forward created the next two scores, winning a free for Eimhear McAleenan to convert and then goaling within 30 seconds when Player of Match Laoise McKenna broke the cover.

With McAleenan adding a free, there was now a two goals gap entering the last quarter.

Knockananna halved the deficit with a 55th minute major from Rachel Byrne, who rocketed a free to the net. But shortly after teenage substitute Clodagh McPeake, making a return from injury, and McAleenan clipped over points to secure the Phil McBride Cup for the north Antrim club.

SCORERS:

BRÍDÍNÍ ÓGA: M Woulahan 1-1; A Millar 1-0; E McAleenan 0-3 (fs); V Edgar, A Traynor, C McPeake 0-1 each

KNOCKANANNA: R Byrne 1-0 (f); C Byrne 0-2; A Maher, E Hadden (f), Sarah Byrne 0-1 each

TEAMS –

BRÍDÍNÍ ÓGA – O Donnelly, A Mulholland, M McKenna, J Woulahan, E Coulter, M Mulholland, B Laverty, L McKenna, K Laverty, E McAleenan, S Fyfe, V Edgar, A Millar, M Woulahan, A Traynor.

Subs: C McPeake for Millar (36); S McDonnell for Traynor (55), N McKay for Edgar (60+2)

KNOCKANANNA: K Byrne, E Breslin, Á Byrne, E O’Sullivan, Róisín Byrne, E Hadden, S Goetelen, A Maher, C Byrne, Rachel Byrne, L McGrath, E Mulhall, Sinéad Byrne, Sarah Byrne

Subs: N Byrne for Sinéad Byrne (57), D Byrne for L McGrath (60 +2), A Mulhall for E Breslin (60 +2)

REFEREE: Brian Kearney (Kildare)