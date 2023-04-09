Beth Carton stars as Waterford win first title in eight years

Camogie league Division 1B final: Waterford 1-22 Wexford 1-6

The Waterford team celebrate with the Division 1B trophy at Semple Stadium in Thurles. Photo: ©INPHO/Ben Brady

Three-time All-Star Beth Carton drove Waterford to Division 1B glory on a wet and windy Easter Sunday at FBD Semple Stadium.