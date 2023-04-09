Beth Carton stars as Waterford win first title in eight years
Camogie league Division 1B final: Waterford 1-22 Wexford 1-6
Three-time All-Star Beth Carton drove Waterford to Division 1B glory on a wet and windy Easter Sunday at FBD Semple Stadium.
Latest Camogie
Galway hint at bigger things to come after downing Cork
Carrie Dolan superb as Galway secure back-to-back league camogie titles
Saoirse McCarthy happy to step onto Cork’s centre stage
Merger needs to happen ‘sooner rather than later’ to help female codes – Dublin camogie ace Muireann Kelleher
Lorraine Bray: Déise back where we want to be
Beth Carton stars as Waterford win first title in eight years
Captain Niamh Rockett still defying the odds as Waterford seek promotion to the top flight
Sky Blues walking on quality street in All-Ireland Minor A Championship
Asking top camogie players to go on All Stars tour in May ‘shouldn’t be a discussion’ – Michelle Teehan
McGrath sisters Niamh and Siobhán named camogie players of the year
Top Stories
Ireland teenager Evan Ferguson signs new long-term deal with Brighton
Lucinda O’Sullivan’s restaurant review: ‘Service is seamless and food is ace’ at John Farrell’s Eleven restaurant
Hey Netflix, that domestic violence scene in The Diplomat is not cool at all
Mother of Stardust fire victim tells inquest of family’s ‘unimaginable grief’
Latest NewsMore
Consumers confused about broadband terminology, says watchdog
The Equalizer 3 - Official Trailer
Conor Glass declares himself fit and raring to go for Ulster semi-final against Monaghan
Over 8,000 abortions carried out in Ireland last year, Taoiseach tells the Dáil
Government leaders say Niall Collins should have recused himself from meeting about land later sold to his wife
Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool must prove themselves worthy of European football
Klopp jokes he's glad Moyes wasn't sacked so he didn't become oldest Premier League manager
Big basking shark wows cliff climbers on Inis Mór
Government announces three new housing measures in effort to boost supply
What is Prime Hydration? This sold out viral energy drink has young boys and teenagers obsessed