Asking top camogie players to go on All Stars tour in May ‘shouldn’t be a discussion’ – Michelle Teehan

Top camogie players should never have been asked to go on an All Stars tour so close to this year’s championship, Kilkenny defender Michelle Teehan has declared.

The ill-fated Canadian trip was originally pencilled in for May 19-25 but, with some counties launching their All-Ireland campaigns on the first weekend in June, the announcement was met with a predictable onslaught of criticism.

Cork’s All Star cohort were first to confirm they would not travel to Calgary and, with players from All-Ireland champions Kilkenny, Galway and Waterford following suit, the Camogie Association ultimately cancelled the tour.

“I do think it’s complex and, from a player’s point of view, it’s really disappointing, the timing,” said Teehan, speaking at the unveiling of Optimum Nutrition as the official performance nutrition partner of the GPA.

“It was a huge ask for players … it should never have been something that a player had to decide on, or to even think about whether they leave their team two weeks out from championship or not. It shouldn’t even be a discussion.

“I know the Camogie Association were approached by a team in Canada kind of saying that they’d love to host it, and they obviously gave a timeframe … but it is tough from a player’s point of view, because it’s a great thing to have and you’d love to see it kept going.

“But there’s work going on in the background, so hopefully they can come up with some other alternative solution.”

The aborted tour comprised the 2021 and ‘22 PwC All Star teams. Teehan was not due to travel but hopes those players will be offered a belated chance to travel at a more suitable date. “I’m not sure on the ins and outs,” she said, “but I’d love to see that players from this year do get the benefit of it later on in the year. I really don’t know what the options are for the Camogie Association or for the players; I know it’s difficult with the fixtures.”

Meanwhile, Teehan has backed the ‘Shorts not Skorts’ campaign driven by London club Thomas McCurtains, who are pushing for a modernisation of playing apparel at this weekend’s Camogie Association annual congress.

“I don’t really see why we’re still in skorts,” she said.

“I myself personally would be a lot more comfortable in shorts. Even when you fall to the ground, shorts are definitely a lot more comfortable.

"It’s probably just a traditional thing at the minute, but I’m definitely in favour of that swap.”



