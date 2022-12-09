Aoife McGrath and Drom & Inch set for ‘massive’ test in club semi-final

Aoife McGrath’s thoughts return to childhood.

“As soon as I could walk, I had a hurl in my hand and a ball at my feet,” she says. “I grew up in a sports-mad family. It was fantastic. The friends and the memories that you make along the way.”

Aoife and her pals idolised Joanne Ryan, the last Tipperary captain to lift the O’Duffy Cup in 2004. “She was a role model for all of us. And I was so fortunate then to play with her at club level. She has done it all. But she is still as enthusiastic as ever. Training so hard, pushing us all on, getting the best out of everyone. We are so lucky in Drom & Inch to have her as a team-mate.”

The Tipp side are preparing to meet Antrim’s Loughgiel Shamrocks in the AIB All-Ireland Senior Club Camogie semi-final at Donaghmore Ashbourne (tomorrow, 1.0).

“It will be a massive challenge,” adds McGrath. “They have beaten a very good Slaughtneil side that have won All-Irelands in recent years.”

Drom & Inch won their fourth successive Tipperary senior title this season. “It’s hard to believe,” she says, “especially after losing five finals in the last seven years.”

They beat Clonoulty-Rossmore in a tough final battle – “We were six points down in the first half and we were behind by four points at half-time” – before seeing off Scariff Ogonnelloe in the Munster final.

Like on the pitch, in Aoife’s schedule, every minute counts. She’s an accountant. An audit manager with Deloitte in Limerick. “They are very good to me. If I need time off, there’s never an issue.”

And she will also be kept busy with the county. Tipp’s new camogie manager is Denis Kelly. “He’ll bring great knowledge,” she says.

“I feel the gap is closing on Kilkenny, Galway and Cork. With the likes of ourselves, Waterford, Limerick and Dublin.”