Aoife Donohue, Niamh Kilkenny and Hannah Looney nominated for Camogie senior player of the year award

All-Ireland winning Galway pair Aoife Donohue and Niamh Kilkenny will battle it out with Cork’s Hannah Looney for the Camogie senior player of the year award.

Galway claimed the title after a thrilling win over the Rebels last September in what was their second win in three years.

The shortlist for the intermediate and premier junior gongs were also announced by the Camogie Association with the eventual winner set to be chosen by county players and announced at the Camogie All Stars on November 26.

“Congratulations to the Players’ Player of the Year Nominees, it is a wonderful honour to be nominated and recognised by your peers for your outstanding contribution in 2021,” Camogie Association President Hilda Breslin said.

Senior Players’ Player of the Year Shortlist: Aoife Donohue (Galway), Niamh Kilkenny (Galway), Hannah Looney (Cork).

Intermediate Players’ Player of the Year Shortlist: Sarah Crowley (Kilkenny), Maeve Kelly (Antrim), Roisin McCormick (Antrim).

Premier Junior Players’ Player of the Year Shortlist: Aideen Brennan (Wexford), Chloe Cashe (Wexford), Ciara Donnelly (Armagh).