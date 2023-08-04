Amy O’Connor hope Cork can use past failure as stepping stone to O’Duffy success

As soon as she has her pre-match meal of pasta and chicken, the expectations begin to soar. As Amy O’Connor counts down the seconds to throw-in.

She can’t wait to run down the tunnel. And the never-ending privilege of feeling the Cork jersey on her back.

“I love playing camogie. I love playing for Cork. It’s such an honour. I enjoy it so much,” says the Senior Project Manager at software company, Workvivo.

“People talk about the level of commitment, but I’d genuinely want to go training five or six nights of the week. To meet up with people who share a common goal. As long as I am afforded the opportunity to play for Cork, I’ll grab it with both hands. I just genuinely love it.”

She is from Knocknaheeney in north Cork. She plays for the local St Vincent’s club. And on Sunday, she will take her place in the Cork attack as they face Waterford in the All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship final in Croke Park (5.0).

She attended the All-Ireland final Media Day at Croke Park. High in Suite 686 of the Hogan Stand, she took a moment to look down at the playing area.

“We have as tough a campaign as you could imagine to get here. We have played last year’s All-Ireland champions and the previous year’s All-Ireland champions. They are great games to get. And they are good for camogie too.

“Waterford are a very good team. It’s going to be a very difficult game for us. We know a lot about them. They know a lot about us.”

Waterford had Cork in deep trouble in last year’s All-Ireland semi-final in Croke Park. Ashling Thompson came off the bench and changed the traffic.

“When you look over at the line and see Ashling warming up, it’s such a huge boost. Not only for the players but for the crowd as well. She carries such a presence about her.”

Last year, Thompson was cleared to play in the semi-final following an appeal which saw a two-match ban overturned.

This season, she has been battling to recover from an ACL injury. “She has reacted like a professional in dealing with her injury. She is phenomenal. She is so regimented in her recovery.

“She’s flying in training. She looks great. She looks sharp. She really went about it the right way.”

Cork would love to welcome the O’Duffy Cup back to Leeside for the 29th time. They have won the trophy more than any other county. But they lost the last two finals. To Galway by three points in 2021 and to Kilkenny, by a point, last year.

“We are very, very hungry. It’s been 2018 since we last won it. That seems like a lifetime, especially for the players who have been on the road for a long time.

“It’s very disappointing to lose an All-Ireland final. You commit your whole life to something. I know people will talk about friendships and all the rest of it. That’s so true. But the thing you crave the most at the start of the year is the thing you’re going to go without for maybe another year, or a couple of years.”

For the county players it’s a case of banishing that disappointment and lifting themselves to go again when they return to the bread and butter of the local scene.

“That can be hard,” admits O’Connor. “And until you are in the bubble of trying to win the All-Ireland, you don’t really appreciate the level of commitment that’s involved. And then, at the end of it all, to have nothing to show for it.”

She commended Ireland’s performances at the Women’s World Cup. She’s an accomplished soccer player herself. Helping the Republic of Ireland to reach the 2014 UEFA Women’s Under-19 Championship semi-final in Norway.

“I have watched nearly every game. I have a huge interest in women’s soccer. It was marvellous to see Ireland at the World Cup. Brilliant for women’s sport.”

She is thrilled to see her fellow sportswomen prosper, on and off the pitch. And she welcomes the new charter that will be introduced for female GAA players.

“When you see the effort and the commitment that the girls are putting in, something had to happen. We are very lucky in Cork. We are very well looked after. But that’s not the case in every county. It will be great for the teams in the two associations. It’s wonderful news.”

“The sooner integration happens the better for everyone. We had three dual clashes this year. We were without four players for one game and two for two other games. It’s not ideal for preparations.

“It’s very tough on the players. They don’t want to be making a choice.”

Amy also states that Cork don’t want to be chasing Waterford in Sunday’s showpiece. It took Cork 25 minutes to register their first score in last year’s semi-final.

That’s not something we want to repeat. We got off to a very good start against Galway in the semi-final the last day, and, hopefully, we can do that again.”