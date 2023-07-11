All-Ireland-winning manager Brian Dowling steps down as Kilkenny camogie boss after quarter-final defeat

Kilkenny's two-time All-Ireland winning camogie manager Brian Dowling has stepped down in the wake of Sunday's quarter-final defeat to Cork.

Dowling, a former Kilkenny senior hurler, took over from Ann Downey in 2019.

Kilkenny won the All-Ireland camogie title in 2020 and again in 2022 but were hampered by the loss of 2022 'player of the year' Miriam Walsh.

In a statement, Kilkenny camogie chair Theresa Aylward thanked Dowling and his team for their "commitment, dedication, and work, and most of all their professionalism that he has brought over the past five years.

"He is a two-time All-Ireland winning manager having won the titles with the panel in 2020 during the very trying Covid-19 period and again in 2022.

"The time that he has put into the panel has been second to none and he has always put the players welfare to the fore in his tenure. He has guided this panel of players to heights that many could dream of and he will be sorely missed.

"We wish Brian the very best in his future endeavours and we thank him wholeheartedly for what he has done for Kilkenny Camogie."