All-Ireland camogie champions Galway will have a new sponsor for the next five years after Westerwood Global signed up to a €250,000 deal.

The Maynooth-based company, which provides manufacturing and maintenance support services across the globe to manufacturers in high tech industries like semi-conductors and pharmaceuticals, takes over from Supermacs who recently confirmed their departure.

Under the terms of the agreement, the Westerwood Global brand will feature on all Galway camogie jerseys from adult to juvenile as well as training gear and kit bags.

Branding rights around other Galway camogie activities relating to the county teams are also incorporated.

The deal is a significant one for camogie with Galway chairman Brian Griffin describing it as "ground breaking."

"What is different about this deal is that it has been conceived and negotiated as a stand-alone deal for camogie in Galway. We believe it is the first significant sponsorship for a county that recognises the substantial commercial value of camogie in its own right and it sets a new benchmark for the sport,” Griffin said.

“Women’s sport is transforming. A few years ago, our ambition for sponsorship was to be able to defray the costs of jerseys and kits for our teams. Now we will have substantial sums of money to invest directly to support camogie across the county. Every girl and young woman who plays camogie in Galway will benefit from this deal. It transforms our ambitions for the coming years,” he added.

Westerwood Global was founded in 2000 by Basil Holian who played minor hurling for Galway and also for his native Athenry.