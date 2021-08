Camogie

‘They won’t fear us. They owe us one’ - Galway star Ailish O'Reilly wary of Tipp threat

It is often said that you should be careful what you wish for and Ailish O’Reilly smiles when reminded that having bemoaned the frustration of waiting for supply in the full-forward line, the greater involvement that came from being relocated to the 40 last year has come at the expense of the goals that were taken as a given when she lined out on the edge of the square.