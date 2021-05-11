All-Ireland camogie championship to run after league following change of season plan

The Camogie Association has been forced to redraw its plans for the season after a poll of clubs came out marginally in favour of a straight split season.

Some 53 per cent of the 62 per cent of clubs that responded to the poll, called after an adverse reaction to the original plan that would have seen a club season divide the inter-county league and championship, favoured completing the inter-county season without interruption.

The association has subsequently confirmed that it will now run its championship directly after the league is completed, pushing club championship activity back to late summer and autumn.

As it was originally designed, the leagues were due to get underway next weekend before a break for club activity and a return to inter-county championships later in the year.

But that did no go down well with inter-county players and management especially and a GPA poll of squads quickly identified that a majority would not participate in the forthcoming league if change wasn't made.

The original plan would have left dual players in a bind with the Ladies Gaelic Football Association adopting a split season, like the GAA, and front-loading all their inter-county activity.

Some inter-county players would have had to choose between inter-county camogie and club football at vice-versa at different times of the year.

In a statement, the Camogie Association confirmed that it was reversing its decision made 11 days ago "will now run the 2021 inter-county championship, after the Littlewoods Ireland Camogie Leagues which start this weekend, followed by club championship competitions."

The vote was far from overwhelming with 47 per cent of clubs opting to retain a template that would have split the inter-county season.