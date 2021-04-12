All-Ireland camogie champions Kilkenny to open league campaign with Dublin clash while holders Galway face Clare

All-Ireland camogie champions Kilkenny will begin their league campaign with a clash with Dublin when the action resumes on May 15 with current holders Galway facing Clare on the same day.
Camogie chiefs have drawn up three groups of three teams with the Cats and the Dubs joined by Offaly in Group three. Cork, Tipperary and Waterford are in group two with group one comprising beaten All-Ireland finalists Galway, Clare and Limerick.
A draw will decide which of the two group winners progress directly to a league semi-final with the other group winner sent to quarter finals along with the three group runners-up. The league final is penciled in for the weekend of June 19/20.
Last year’s league campaign was declared null and void due to the pandemic but at that stage Tipperary had already progressed to the final for the first time in 16 years where they were due to face either Cork or Clare.
Division 1
Three groups of three, Two group winners drawn straight to semi-final and the other to quarter-final with three group runners-up
Group 1: Galway, Clare, Limerick
Group 2: Cork, Tipperary, Waterford
Group 3: Kilkenny, Dublin, Offaly
Round 1 - Saturday 15th May 2021
G1 Galway v Clare, Limerick BYE
G2 Cork v Tipperary, Waterford BYE
G3 Kilkenny v Dublin, Offaly BYE
Round 2 - Sat 22nd May 2021
G1: Clare v Limerick, Galway BYE
G2: Tipperary v Waterford, Cork BYE
G3: Dublin v Offaly, Kilkenny BYE
Round 3 - Sat 29th May 2021
G1: Limerick v Galway, Clare BYE
G2: Waterford v Cork, Tipperary BYE
G3: Offaly v Kilkenny, Dublin BYE
Sat/Sun 5th/6th June 2021 – Division 1 Quarter-Final
Sat/Sun 12th/13th June 2021 – Semi-Final/ Relegation play-offs
Sat/Sun 19th/20th June 2021 – Final / Relegation finals
Sat/Sun 26th/27th June 2021 – Final Replay if needed
Division 2
Four groups; Two groups of three, two groups of four. Top two in each group to Quarter-Finals
Bottom four play in relegation playoffs with losers playing in relegation final.
Group 1: Antrim, Down, Derry
Group 2: Cork, Tipperary, Kerry, Galway
Group 3: Wexford, Kilkenny, Laois
Group 4: Westmeath, Dublin, Meath, Kildare
Round 1: Saturday 15th May 2021
G1: Antrim v Down, Derry BYE
G2: Tipperary v Cork, Kerry v Galway
G3: Wexford v Kilkenny, Laois BYE
G4: Dublin v Westmeath, Meath v Kildare
Round 2: Sat 22nd May 2021
G1: Down v Derry, Antrim BYE
G2: Galway v Tipperary, Cork v Kerry
G3: Kilkenny v Laois, Wexford BYE
G4: Kildare v Dublin, Westmeath v Meath
Round 3: Sat 29th May 2021
G1: Derry v Antrim, Down BYE
G2: Galway v Cork, Tipperary v Kerry
G3: Laois v Wexford, Kilkenny BYE
G4: Kildare v Westmeath, Dublin v Meath
Sat/Sun 5th/6th June 2021 – Quarter-finals
Sat 12th June 2021 – Semi-Finals
Sat 19th June 2021 – Final
Sat/Sun 26th/27th June 2021 – Final Replay
Division 3
Two groups of four. First and second to Semi-final. Bottom in each group into relegation final.
Group 1: Armagh, Down, Offaly, Wexford
Group 2: Clare, Limerick, Waterford, Carlow
Round 1: Saturday 15th May 2021
G1: Down v Armagh, Offaly v Wexford
G2: Limerick v Clare, Waterford v Carlow
Round 2: Sat 22nd May 2021
G1: Wexford v Down, Armagh v Offaly
G2: Carlow v Limerick, Clare v Waterford
Round 3: Sat 29th May 2021
G1: Wexford v Armagh, Down v Offaly
G2: Carlow v Clare, Limerick v Waterford
Sat/Sun 5th/6th June 2021 – Back Matches/playoffs
Sat 12th June 2021 – Semi-Finals
Sat 19th June 2021 – Final / Relegation Final
Sat/Sun 26th/27th June 2021 – Final Replay if needed
Division 4
Two groups of four. First and second go to Semi-Final.
Group 1: Antrim, Tyrone, Cavan, Wicklow
Group 2: Louth, Kildare, Roscommon, Mayo
Round 1: Saturday 15th May 2021
G1: Tyrone v Antrim, Cavan v Wicklow
G2: Kildare v Louth, Roscommon v Mayo
Round 2: Sat 22nd May 2021
G1: Wicklow v Tyrone, Antrim v Cavan
G2: Mayo v Kildare, Louth v Roscommon
Round 3: Sat 29th May 2021
G1: Wicklow v Antrim, Tyrone v Cavan
G2: Mayo v Louth, Kildare v Roscommon
Sat 5th June 2021 – Back Matches/playoffs
Sat 12th June 2021 – Semi-Finals
Sat 19th June 2021 – Final
Sat/Sun 26th/27th June 2021 – Final Replay if needed
