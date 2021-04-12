All-Ireland camogie champions Kilkenny to open league campaign with Dublin clash while holders Galway face Clare

Galway players celebrate with the cup after the 2019 Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League Division 1 Final win over Kilkenny. The 2020 final was never held due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

All-Ireland camogie champions Kilkenny will begin their league campaign with a clash with Dublin when the action resumes on May 15 with current holders Galway facing Clare on the same day.

Camogie chiefs have drawn up three groups of three teams with the Cats and the Dubs joined by Offaly in Group three. Cork, Tipperary and Waterford are in group two with group one comprising beaten All-Ireland finalists Galway, Clare and Limerick.

A draw will decide which of the two group winners progress directly to a league semi-final with the other group winner sent to quarter finals along with the three group runners-up. The league final is penciled in for the weekend of June 19/20.

Last year’s league campaign was declared null and void due to the pandemic but at that stage Tipperary had already progressed to the final for the first time in 16 years where they were due to face either Cork or Clare.

Division 1

Three groups of three, Two group winners drawn straight to semi-final and the other to quarter-final with three group runners-up

Group 1: Galway, Clare, Limerick

Group 2: Cork, Tipperary, Waterford

Group 3: Kilkenny, Dublin, Offaly

Round 1 - Saturday 15th May 2021

G1 Galway v Clare, Limerick BYE

G2 Cork v Tipperary, Waterford BYE

G3 Kilkenny v Dublin, Offaly BYE

Round 2 - Sat 22nd May 2021

G1: Clare v Limerick, Galway BYE

G2: Tipperary v Waterford, Cork BYE

G3: Dublin v Offaly, Kilkenny BYE

Round 3 - Sat 29th May 2021

G1: Limerick v Galway, Clare BYE

G2: Waterford v Cork, Tipperary BYE

G3: Offaly v Kilkenny, Dublin BYE

Sat/Sun 5th/6th June 2021 – Division 1 Quarter-Final

Sat/Sun 12th/13th June 2021 – Semi-Final/ Relegation play-offs

Sat/Sun 19th/20th June 2021 – Final / Relegation finals

Sat/Sun 26th/27th June 2021 – Final Replay if needed

Division 2

Four groups; Two groups of three, two groups of four. Top two in each group to Quarter-Finals

Bottom four play in relegation playoffs with losers playing in relegation final.

Group 1: Antrim, Down, Derry

Group 2: Cork, Tipperary, Kerry, Galway

Group 3: Wexford, Kilkenny, Laois

Group 4: Westmeath, Dublin, Meath, Kildare

Round 1: Saturday 15th May 2021

G1: Antrim v Down, Derry BYE

G2: Tipperary v Cork, Kerry v Galway

G3: Wexford v Kilkenny, Laois BYE

G4: Dublin v Westmeath, Meath v Kildare

Round 2: Sat 22nd May 2021

G1: Down v Derry, Antrim BYE

G2: Galway v Tipperary, Cork v Kerry

G3: Kilkenny v Laois, Wexford BYE

G4: Kildare v Dublin, Westmeath v Meath

Round 3: Sat 29th May 2021

G1: Derry v Antrim, Down BYE

G2: Galway v Cork, Tipperary v Kerry

G3: Laois v Wexford, Kilkenny BYE

G4: Kildare v Westmeath, Dublin v Meath

Sat/Sun 5th/6th June 2021 – Quarter-finals

Sat 12th June 2021 – Semi-Finals

Sat 19th June 2021 – Final

Sat/Sun 26th/27th June 2021 – Final Replay

Division 3

Two groups of four. First and second to Semi-final. Bottom in each group into relegation final.

Group 1: Armagh, Down, Offaly, Wexford

Group 2: Clare, Limerick, Waterford, Carlow

Round 1: Saturday 15th May 2021

G1: Down v Armagh, Offaly v Wexford

G2: Limerick v Clare, Waterford v Carlow

Round 2: Sat 22nd May 2021

G1: Wexford v Down, Armagh v Offaly

G2: Carlow v Limerick, Clare v Waterford

Round 3: Sat 29th May 2021

G1: Wexford v Armagh, Down v Offaly

G2: Carlow v Clare, Limerick v Waterford

Sat/Sun 5th/6th June 2021 – Back Matches/playoffs

Sat 12th June 2021 – Semi-Finals

Sat 19th June 2021 – Final / Relegation Final

Sat/Sun 26th/27th June 2021 – Final Replay if needed

Division 4

Two groups of four. First and second go to Semi-Final.

Group 1: Antrim, Tyrone, Cavan, Wicklow

Group 2: Louth, Kildare, Roscommon, Mayo

Round 1: Saturday 15th May 2021

G1: Tyrone v Antrim, Cavan v Wicklow

G2: Kildare v Louth, Roscommon v Mayo

Round 2: Sat 22nd May 2021

G1: Wicklow v Tyrone, Antrim v Cavan

G2: Mayo v Kildare, Louth v Roscommon

Round 3: Sat 29th May 2021

G1: Wicklow v Antrim, Tyrone v Cavan

G2: Mayo v Louth, Kildare v Roscommon

Sat 5th June 2021 – Back Matches/playoffs

Sat 12th June 2021 – Semi-Finals

Sat 19th June 2021 – Final

Sat/Sun 26th/27th June 2021 – Final Replay if needed

