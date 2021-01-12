Calls grow for National League to be scrapped with GAA facing loss of €17m

A meeting of county board treasurers last week heard the projections from members of the GAA’s finance committee (stock photo)

The GAA is now projecting a loss of €17m for 2021 as further cuts to revenue distributions have been forecast.

A meeting of county board treasurers last week heard the projections from members of the GAA's finance committee.

Some treasurers expressed the view that the football and hurling leagues could be shelved for the year because of costs, a move that could gain momentum anyway if the public health picture does not improve in the coming weeks.

As it is the GAA has officially put back the start of pre-season training until the end of January when it will be reviewed but there is growing expectation that this will be moved back further.

While it is hoped that the level of disruption to competitions will be minimal - the calendar can be pushed back two weeks without too much manoeuvring - any prolonged delay in resuming pre-season training could put pressure on an already truncated league. The impact of the Tailteann Cup would also have to be factored in.

The sentiment of treasurers differed greatly to county chairs last month when they were briefed on the calendar.

Treasurers heard that there would be no money accruing from the leagues while the operating grant, €80,000 in 2020, is not expected to be paid in 2021 either.

Counties have been asked to submit three different budgets, operational, league preparation and championship preparation, by today.

They have been also told to put preparation budgets together on a similar basis to last year - 32-man squads and a 50 cent mileage rate.

Central Council will continue to pay mileage and nutritional expenses directly in 2021, based on two training sessions per week and a match/training session at the weekend, but this will then be recharged to counties.

The GAA intends to make a submission for competition funding to the Government again for 2021 as match-day crowds are expected to be prohibited or severely restricted as the year goes on.

Irish Independent