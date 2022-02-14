Calls grow for alcohol, gambling and substance abuse courses to be mandatory in GAA

A Laois club wants the GAA to make courses in alcohol, gambling and substance abuse mandatory for all players participating in adult championship games.

A Laois club wants the GAA to make courses in alcohol, gambling and substance abuse mandatory for all players participating in adult championship games.

Participation in a championship game without having the courses completed would warrant a one-match ban, according to the motion submitted by Rathdowney Errill. The motion will be one of 48 going before Congress in Bekan next week.

As it stands the GAA already stipulates that inter-county players must have an anti-doping education course completed in the previous 12 months to play championship and league games with a one-game ban in place for violations.

But Rathdowney-Errill wants to broaden that now to club level with an additional focus on alcohol, gambling and substance abuse.

The logistics involved in organising and monitoring adherence to this, was it to be passed, would be prohibitive.

Meanwhile Monaghan, Longford, Cavan and Down will all have broadly similar motions calling for the GAA's minor grade at club level to be restored to U-18 because of growing fears over player drain.

Among the loudest voices seeking change on this in recent months has been former inter-county referee Pat McEnaney whose club Corduff is behind one of the motions.

Corduff are also looking for minor at inter-county level to revert to an U-18 competition.

Minor was moved to U-17, chiefly because it uncoupled underage from adult and that made fixtures more streamlined without the overlap of players in their 18th year.

But the apparent downside has been evidence, anecdotal in the main, of some young players not making the quicker step up to adult level and ultimately being lost to the games.

Separately, Central Council is behind a motion to create a new main inter-county grade (U-19) that would replace U-20 with a developmental emphasis on the current minor (u-17) grade.

The intention is, if passed, to introduce the new grade in 2023 but an U-20 grade would also be in place for that year too to accommodate those missing out.

Listed for Congress, though already passed by Central Council, is the allowance for joint captains to receive cups and trophies in post match presentations, provided they are representing independent teams or amalgamations as they are better known.

Technically this change would not however permit joint captains of club teams like new All-Ireland club champions Ballygunner and Kilcoo who had joint recipients in Croke Park for the Tommy Moore and Andy Merrigan Cups on Saturday.

The 'green' proposal to reform the All-Ireland Football Championships from 2023 onwards is listed as the first motion for discussion. Having already generated support at Central Council last week it is expected to receive a sizeable majority.

At its core is retention of the provincial championships with a top 16, including eight provincial finalists and the the top eight league teams in that year (not including the eight provincial finalists) contesting four round robin qualifier groups for the Sam Maguire Cup with the next 16 contesting the new Tailteann Cup in the same format.

Many of the motions down for discussion are of a technical nature but one from the Rules Advisory Committee would see a player or official who commits a Category V offence, minor physical interference with a match official, serve a two-match ban in the same code and at the same level, even if those matches do not fall within the three-month window of the current suspension.

In practice, a player or official could serve a three-month ban without missing a game if this particular infraction happened in their last game of a particular competition. The Rules Advisory Committee wants to create a more meaningful suspension in that situation for such a serious offence.

The workgroup set up to examine the standardisation of the sliotar have put forward a series of specifications for approval that will include a smart chip that can assess uniformity.

Making the penalty/sin bin permanent, with the introduction of a black card in hurling, is being proposed by the Standing Committee on Playing Rules while a tweak on the area of infraction, 25 metres in from either sideline, inside the 20 metre line, has been proposed.