Calls for inter-county training to be capped at three times per week

CONNACHT Council CEO John Prenty wants inter-county training sessions capped at three per week – and just two in the week of a game – as the GAA absorbs the harsh new financial realities brought about by Covid-19.

Prenty suggests that, as a fringe benefit of the pandemic, the GAA may have “stumbled upon a formula” to slow down the “runaway train” of the inter-county game and the spiralling costs associated with team preparation.

But he also warned that 2021 is likely to be even more challenging than last year, with “little or no prospect of attendances at our championship games” given the current case levels of coronavirus on the island.

Writing in his annual secretary’s report ahead of Thursday’s Connacht Council convention, Prenty recounted: “The plans and expectations we had at last year’s convention as we entered a new decade were quickly thrown into disarray within two months with the arrival of the pandemic. Suddenly we had no games, no attendances, lockdowns and very little financial opportunities.

“For a number of years I have decried the excessive costs of the inter-county game, in particular with year-on-year increases in expenditure.

“The way that the year panned out meant that the previous demands of inter-county team managers and players to train more, have more professional staff involved and consequently spend more, could not be accommodated as 2020 had to be different, and we managed to have a very exciting, high quality inter-county championship with county team costs at a fraction of the year before,” he continued.

“Maybe we have stumbled onto a formula for the future: split season; match day panels of 26; senior team panel expenses for 32 (all counties should be confined to 32); team expenses paid centrally with additional costs confirmed by auditor.

“Teams allowed to train on a maximum of three times per week. Two sessions plus a game. GPA co-operation is required to police this. Official off-season enshrined in fixtures calendar.

“Backroom size confined to 12 officially. Counties carrying huge backroom teams has shown to be unnecessary, in my opinion, whereby some counties have almost a backroom panel on a one to-one ratio with the players. Reduction measures are required to be done in this area.

“To fully comply with the above it may be necessary to confine the Injury Benefit Fund for inter-county players from the official return-to-play dates until the end of competition for each squad.

“Hopefully the runaway train of previous years can be slowed down to keep within the speed limits.”

The veteran administrator warned that the “greatest threat” facing the Connacht Council in the new decade, because of Covid, will be the challenges associated with a lack of attendances and consequent lack of finance.

Last season had been a most challenging year financially for the council, “with zero gate receipts from the Connacht Senior Football Championship and our provincial club championships (which were cancelled). Dire weather conditions impacted on attendances for the FBD Insurance League and the EirGrid Connacht U-20 Championship, after which there were no attendances allowed at our games with our only game income coming from the streaming of our U-17 championship.”

Prenty feared that 2021 “will probably be more challenging than 2020. At the minute there is little or no prospect of attendances at our championship games, and it is important that the council is allowed to avail of any streaming opportunities which are available for non-live televised games. Our financial situation will place a significant pressure on the council, and it will have a huge impact on our operational capability long into the future. There will be a need for the incoming council to examine our financial situation, going forward, at an early date.”

Online Editors