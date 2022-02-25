Calls for GAA minor grades to stay at U-17

Two of the architects of the GAA’s Talent Academy and Player Development Review Report have stressed the need to keep U-17 as the primary underage grade in the face of Congress moves to revert to U-18 again.

Brian Cuthbert, the former Cork football manager who was part of the review committee, has drawn reference to an ESRI report in 2013 ‘Keeping Them in the Game – Taking Up and Dropping Out of Sport and Exercise in Ireland’ for some context to the ongoing debate around age grades at club and inter-county level which will have a fresh reckoning at Congress tomorrow.

Former Kilkenny hurling trainer and Laois footballer Michael Dempsey, who chaired the committee, has also given backing to a move to U-19 from U-20 at inter-county level.

That was one of a number of wide-ranging suggestions in the talent academy report to align with their new player pathway vision for young GAA players.

Among their proposals was to create that new U-19 inter-county competition and make minor a developmental grade, reducing the pressures to succeed on young players. They also supported a change in club age grades to U-13, 15 and 17 as a GAA priority.

Read More

But tomorrow a number of clubs have tabled motions calling for counties to be allowed to determine their own age grades, effectively to restore minor to U-18, while a Central Council motion to switch from U-20 at inter-county level to U-19 is also meeting firm opposition.

Among the clubs pressing for the GAA to revert to more traditional even-numbered age grades are Errigal Ciarán with their vice-chair Peter Canavan vocal in his support on that earlier in the week as he expressed fears about accelerating player drain.

Cuthbert accepts such anecdotal evidence as “fair” but with some 52pc already leaving the game in the critical age, according to the 2013 ESRI report, prior to any change he reiterated a need then to “do something different.”

Essentially, he says, what some clubs want to revert to now wasn’t working anyway, as those ESRI report findings on drop-out reveal.

“That (2013 report) was at the forefront of our thinking in building the player pathway, that the club and player were at the centre and we were saying, ‘How can you elongate their careers to tackle this drain’,” said Cuthbert.

“The only way we felt we could do it was that U-17 would be sacrosanct, the pathway was saying the next step up has to be either 19 or 20. If you take 20, the gap is probably too big in terms of three years. At 19 there’s a two-year window to transition these players through the club where we all know that finding games programmes for them is difficult.”

In Cork this year, Cuthbert pointed out, U-19 competitions will run for 16 weeks, eight weeks’ hurling, eight weeks’ football from the end of March to to the end of June, just prior to the start of the identified club season. Games will take place on Wednesday nights with adult activity on weekends.

“Whatever the age is, we need to fill it with proper structure, a proper games programme, coaching, proper experiences and environment,” said Cuthbert. “They’re the things we never get talking about. We spend all this time talking about ‘what age’ rather than saying ‘how do we do it’ and ‘what’s involved in it.’ That’s where we get hung up.”

Cuthbert said in conversations with stakeholders from players to coaches, schools, parents and officials the decoupling of minor from adult, facilitated by the switch from U-18 to U-17 and then making U-17 “sacrosanct” was welcomed as it gave a “free window with them in terms of their development rather than be dragged up to other teams at adult level across the club.”

He accepts the next step needs work and guidance but couldn’t “emphasise enough it’s what we do, rather than what age we do it at. How do we transition these players?”

Dempsey shares a similar view, stressing that the rationale for a move to U-19 and making U-17 developmental, already resisted by Mayo and Tipperary is “well founded” as it takes pressure off.

Earlier this week, Canavan questioned why the GAA would take away one of two opportunities players have to represent their counties competitively at underage level.

“If we put players on a pedestal too soon, we’re probably missing out on developing the characteristics which will be required to keep them in the game and develop potential for their clubs and their counties later on,” said Dempsey. “They’re still kids. Everything seems measured now by social media and measured by success.”

He too feels there is too much emphasis on age grades. The bigger issue, he said, when his group consulted widely in advance of their 2019 report was the need for “a better coaching environment which placed the player at the centre of it in terms of the players’ needs, development and achieving their potential but also in terms of their welfare and being pulled and dragged, particularly the good players and dual players.”

Covid, he accepted, has made that harder, as does a move away from tradition but a two-year gap between U-17 developmental and U-19 at inter-county level is a good fit, he said.

“It is long enough to develop the potential in players to prepare them for the rigours of higher level of competition, physically, psychologically and from a game point of view.”