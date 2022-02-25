| 2.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Calls for GAA minor grades to stay at U-17

Talent Academy Report architects Michael Dempsey and Brian Cuthbert oppose reversion back to U-18

Sean Emmanuel of Meath celebrates after the Electric Ireland Leinster GAA Football Minor Championship Final match between Meath and Offaly at TEG Cusack Park in Mullingar, Westmeath last June. Photo: Matt Browne/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Sean Emmanuel of Meath celebrates after the Electric Ireland Leinster GAA Football Minor Championship Final match between Meath and Offaly at TEG Cusack Park in Mullingar, Westmeath last June. Photo: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Sean Emmanuel of Meath celebrates after the Electric Ireland Leinster GAA Football Minor Championship Final match between Meath and Offaly at TEG Cusack Park in Mullingar, Westmeath last June. Photo: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Sean Emmanuel of Meath celebrates after the Electric Ireland Leinster GAA Football Minor Championship Final match between Meath and Offaly at TEG Cusack Park in Mullingar, Westmeath last June. Photo: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Colm Keys Twitter Email

Two of the architects of the GAA’s Talent Academy and Player Development Review Report have stressed the need to keep U-17 as the primary underage grade in the face of Congress moves to revert to U-18 again.

Brian Cuthbert, the former Cork football manager who was part of the review committee, has drawn reference to an ESRI report in 2013 ‘Keeping Them in the Game Taking Up and Dropping Out of Sport and Exercise in Ireland’ for some context to the ongoing debate around age grades at club and inter-county level which will have a fresh reckoning at Congress tomorrow.

Most Watched

Privacy