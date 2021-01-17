Bríd Stack hospitalised after heavy collision in pre-season AFLW debut

Eleven-time All-Ireland winner Bríd Stack has been hospitalised following a clash on her pre-season debut for AFLW side Greater Western Sydney Giants.

The Cork legend, 34, received extensive treatment on the pitch at the Norwood Oval in Adelaide earlier today before being transferred to hospital.

GWS Giants tweeted: "Unfortunately Irish recruit Brid Stack has been taken to hospital following spinal precaution protocols after a collision in a tackle late in the fourth quarter. She’s in the best possible care and we will provide a full update when we have further information."

The official Cork LGFA twitter account later posted: "Positive news coming from Australia where @BridStackie will make a full recovery from her injury .She is in the best of care with all in @GWSGIANTS and all of us in @CorkLGFA & indeed @LadiesFootball wish her a speedy and indeed full recovery."

The Australian Football League Women season starts on February 9.

Online Editors