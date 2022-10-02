Brian Mullins was a true colossus with a manic desire to win

It is very hard to think of Brian Mullins and use the word ‘was’ when talking about him. He was a colossus of a man in his prime as a footballer in the late 1970s and early ‘80s.

Brian Mullins was an indestructible force, who drove Dublin on by all means at his disposal; all was fair in love and war. By any standards, he compares favourably with any midfielder of the last 50 years and few, if any, could match his incredible desire to win, the one thing that sets the good and the great apart.

The end of the ’70s was the golden era of the Dublin-Kerry rivalry and Mullins was central to it all. I regarded him and Jack O’Shea as probably the two best players of my playing days, and it was a rivalry that always attracted huge interest. Meath had to wait in line for the two dynasties to fall before we got our turn.

He was a big, raw-boned monster who usually won every battle in midfield, but as well as being physical, he could do everything else, too. He could field high balls, he was a very good foot-passer and he could also score goals and points. Not only that, but he would hit hard and often and when he hit, you stayed hit. Sometimes he strayed over the line and this was at a time when a booking was only ever a sanction when grievous bodily harm was inflicted.

In those years, if you were going to war, you would always want Brian Mullins with you, but if it was peace you were after, you left him at home.

The first time I played against him was when he was with Thomond College in Limerick, the early training college for PE teachers. I was in UCD. The game was a higher education league final in Croke Park in 1976 and Mullins was already top dog after winning an All-Ireland with Dublin in 1974.

The next time we crossed paths was in the Dublin county final, also in 1976. There was plenty of bad blood between UCD and St Vincent’s after a few hairy battles in the previous years. Then, as now, the winning of the Dublin championship gave a real chance to win the club All-Ireland. St Vincent’s won that final in Croke Park and went on to win the All-Ireland with Brian Mullins as the dominant influence.

The same was true when Dublin beat Meath in the Leinster final of ’76. Mullins again blocked the road and Dublin won the All-Ireland. In the final, against Kerry, he scored the goal which more or less clinched the game. He was the king of the midfield jungle.

Kerry eventually got to grips with Dublin in the late 1970s. They were younger and more skilful and despite playing on an ageing team, Mullins railed against the dying of the light.

He never settled for dominating midfield. At the time, he would get around the pitch and he must have had an aircraft engine to carry that frame from goal to goal. Himself and O’Shea became the prototype of the modern midfielder, mobile and skilful. When Mullins left the scene, there was always a search on for the next incarnation, but the Dubs had to wait almost 30 years until Brian Fenton came along. He can do everything Mullins did and maybe even better, which is saying something.

After a bad car accident when he was nearly killed, Mullins made a miraculous recovery to play again. He was operating on a leg and a half, but he still had that manic desire to win. This culminated in another All-Ireland win in 1983. Famously, Mullins and a few others did not see this one out. He was sent off early on, but the rest of the Dublin team were probably afraid to face him in the dressing room if they lost – they hung on to win with 12 men.

He continued to play on and there were plenty more battles with him. In Meath and almost everywhere else, he was referred to only as Mullins. There were many days when the Meath midfielders, Gerry McEntee and Liam Hayes, took lumps out of the same Mullins but I can only remember him leaving the field once when injured. It must have been a near-mortal wound because no matter how bad he was hurt, he would just shake himself down and carry on.

I played with him for Leinster and he was very anxious to win a Railway Cup, so he was captain on one occasion. He led, we followed and dared not disobey instructions. He was inspiring and would never ask anyone to do anything he was not prepared to do himself. As a general, he operated only on the front line.

Afterwards, he had stints in management with Derry when he was working as a school principal in Donegal and, of course, he was in charge of his beloved Vincent’s when winning the championship. The club where he learned his trade and dominated Dublin football for decades is no longer a regular contender, which must have grated with him.

In many respects, I saw Brian Mullins over those years as more of a country footballer type than a Dublin legend. He had a great affection for his home place, he was an Irish speaker and culture and history were important to him. We liked to think that the Dubs hadn’t the same love of the GAA and heart for a battle as we had. How wrong we were on so many occasions. Maybe they value culture and identity even more than us because they live in a city with a cosmopolitan outlook.

My memories of Brian Mullins are of a long-haired teenager in ’74, through all his Dublin years with missing teeth and a constant struggle to never give in. He did not seek publicity and had a healthy disregard for the media. Once, I wrote a piece about him when he had finished playing and listed all his assets, as well as saying that he was occasionally dirty, awkward, cantankerous, gruff and difficult as a person. I finished it off by saying that I wished he had played for Meath.

Despite the fact that we were very friendly, he was furious with the article, even though I thought the whole thing was quite complimentary. It took a while for normal relations to resume. But when he had his say, that was the end of it, though exchanges with him could be quite colourful.

When you met him even up to recently, it was the size of his hands that you would immediately notice. They were like rough shovels, so it was no wonder that he could grab a ball with one hand and push everyone aside.

It is hard to think of him in the past tense, as it only seems like last year when he dominated Croke Park. Maybe Anton O’Toole needed someone to talk football with. If that is the case, Tooler would be doing most of the listening.

Brian Mullins was one of the greatest players in the history of the GAA and this is a very sad time for his family and close friends. May his long sleep be gentle.