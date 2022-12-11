‘I’ll be seeing you

When I turned on the radio on Wednesday, Jimmy Durante was singing ‘I’ll Be Seeing You’. It stopped me in my tracks. I wept, thinking of our boy, Fionntán McGarvey. I carry his photograph in my wallet. He is in his school uniform, smiling, timeless. Glowing with youth and all the promise of the life to come. He will never grow old.

Fionntán died in January, aged just 18. He would have been number 10 for our St Brigid’s under-20s this year.

The boys played the championship in his honour. From the first game, they sparked with the fanaticism of winners. Ferocious, unperturbed, remote. Playing unselfconsciously for something bigger than themselves, as though there was a forcefield around them. Reminding me of Colm Cooper’s great line about the Dubs, “They completely ignore you, as if you aren’t even there.” It is something that is impossible to explain to those who haven’t experienced it. I have mulled this quality over in my mind for 30 years. What drove us? What was the point of it all? Eventually, I came to realise that it is loyalty. Loyalty is the thing. Blind loyalty. In sport and in life, not that there is any difference between them.

After every game in the championship, the boys made their way to Milltown cemetery, to the quiet corner of the graveyard near the farmer’s field, and spent an hour with their young friend, chatting and laughing and joking around. No one can intrude on their bond. It is something unknowable and unbroken. After last month’s final, when they beat Moneyglass, they went straight there. They brought the cup and told him all about the final, who did what and who scored what and all the rest.

Before the championship began, they retired the number 10 jersey, draping it around Fionntán’s headstone where it belongs. Loyalty. No matter what happens for the rest of their lives, this will be deep inside them. Wherever they meet, he will be with them. Forever young.

I bumped into the great Seán Armstrong before the All-Ireland semi-final between Derry and Galway in Croke Park. We were talking about loyalty and disloyalty, Shefflin and Cody, the rumour that Shane Walsh was moving to Kilmacud Crokes and all of that.

​I told him the story about Ronan McGuckin when he was managing Errigal Ciarán, and they were matched against Ballinderry Shamrocks in the Ulster club semi-final. Ronan announced to the Tyrone men that he wouldn’t be managing them in the run-up to the game or on the day. Instead, he turned up in his Ballinderry jersey and cheered on his team. Armstrong was amazed. Which reminded me of my father’s great line, “Don’t be too hard on the Free Staters son, some of them are almost as Irish as we are.”

Just at that moment, Ronan came around the corner with our cousin Paddy McGucken and a crowd of the Shamrocks men. I said, “Ronan, I was telling Seán about the time you were managing Errigal Ciarán, and they played Ballinderry.” Ronan, as he always does, burst out laughing and said, “Seán, you couldn’t like them wee Tyrone men if you reared them.” The boys were all delighted to meet Seán and we had a very merry pint or two.

When Paddy’s beloved Marie died this year, he woke up early the next morning to clanking and banging in his yard. He looked out the window and there was Ronan with a crew of Shamrocks men erecting the marquee for the wake. Loyalty. An automatic response to support our own, come hell or high water.

This is something Brian Cody understands. And something that his superstar Henry Shefflin may have forgotten. Their encounters this year were extraordinarily powerful, an epic collision of the old ideals and the new flexible ones.

Cody could not comprehend how Shefflin could plot against his old teammates, his county, his people, his mentor. For what? You could see it on Brian’s face. For him, it was a terrible betrayal. Henry was a traitor and there could be no justification for his treachery. Henry for his part was shocked and perhaps then shamefaced. It wasn’t supposed to feel like this.

Cody was supposed to play the game, smile, shake hands, pat him on the back and suck it up. For his part, Shefflin would have behaved like the great Liverpool striker who transfers to Manchester United and scores the winning goal against his old club. Do the professional thing and walk back to the centre circle without celebrating. Perhaps even walk to the stands and clap your old supporters at the final whistle. You never know, some day they might buy you back.

You can dress it up whatever way you want, but at the deep heart’s core, it was disloyal of Shefflin. It was left to Cody to call it out.

​I greatly admire and like Henry. He is a fantastic fellow. I understand why he took the Galway job and wish him well in everything he does. He merely reflects the new values of the GAA. But what is true is true. Shakespeare wrote, “The younger rises when the old doth fall”. Cody’s was probably the last stand for the old ideals.

I am uneasy when I see Shane Walsh being carried shoulder-high into the Kilmacud Crokes clubhouse after a Dublin county final. I think about the man who lost his place to the Galway superstar, and I wonder if Shane would be in the backyard of a club member’s home at 7.0 on a Saturday morning erecting a marquee.

Ballybay’s manager Jerome Johnston caused a huge stir last month when he announced he would not be managing Ballybay in their Ulster championship game against his beloved Kilcoo, which tells you something about Kilcoo. Fanatical, remote, fiercely loyal.

They are still annoyed with themselves for how poorly they played in the All-Ireland final against Kilmacud, but this is not what is driving them on. Something primaeval drives them on. I have seen their training and it is ferocious. Harder and harder, further and further beyond the normal quitting barriers, Conor Laverty at the centre of everything. No shortcuts. No one sparing themselves. Loyalty to each other, to their community, to the cause. An absolute refusal to be lesser, to be embarrassed.

This is what Kilmacud Crokes, for all their superior talent and vastly superior resources, discovered last year. This is why Glen, a group that has been marked out for greatness since they were kids, have their work cut out today. There is Cody in these boys from this remote Down parish. Brothers, cousins, comrades, unyielding and incapable of compromise.

Yesterday morning, on my way to watch our under-17s in the Ulster club quarter-final at St Paul’s in West Belfast, I stopped at Milltown and visited Fionntán’s grave. I spent a while there, lost in thought. As I have come to realise, the game is about loyalty. Life is about loyalty. Nothing else. I made a vow to Fionntán that even if it meant going down with the ship, I would go down with the f**king ship.

I’ll be seeing you kiddo, in all those old familiar places.

