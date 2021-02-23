| 8.9°C Dublin

Boris' roadmap throws major spanner in GAA works

Dick Clerkin

UK’s reopening strategy threatens to derail Association’s all-island approach to Covid-19

When will juveniles be allowed back into action on Gaelic games pitches? Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

When will juveniles be allowed back into action on Gaelic games pitches? Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

By March 8, outdoor sporting facilities will reopen in the UK. By May 17, up to 10,000 supporters will be able to attend sporting fixtures

These are just some of the many eye-catching reopening milestones unveiled by Boris Johnson in Westminster yesterday. Our own situation is strikingly vague and conservative by comparison.

Regardless of the UK’s unenviable Covid response to date, Boris and Co have now set the tone for the rest of Europe to follow in terms of reopening. Holy season of Lent aside, it will be impossible not “to Covet thy neighbor’s goods” in this instance.

