Boost for fans as GAA get double crowd lift ahead of championship weekend

The GAA has got a double lift this evening with regard to crowds after the Tipperary/Clare Munster hurling semi-final, set for Semple Stadium on Sunday, was upgraded to a pilot event with a 3,000 crowd in attendance while the Northern Ireland Executive lifted the 500 cap on outdoor events.

Ulster GAA could potentially accommodate up to 25 per cent of capacity under a new arrangement but has decided to proceed cautiously for now, however, and will permit 1700 (around 10 per cent) to the Armagh/Antrim in the Athletic Grounds on Sunday, with some 1100 being accommodated on the terraces.

The following Saturday, Ulster champions Cavan are in Omagh to take on Tyrone and much the same arrangement, 10 per cent of capacity, will be in play.

The Ulster Council may now be tempted to play both semi-finals and finals in the Six Counties on the back of restrictions being lifted as they seek to make the games more accessible to as many as possible while also trying to make up for some of the losses from last year.

Tipperary and Clare had been set for 500 spectators, an increase from 200 after the Government decided to bring forward the date for new measures by two days.

But the 3,000 number will provide 1500 tickets each for both counties as the push towards ramping up the numbers at outdoor events continues through July.