Bluebeat: Dublin Masters lose out to Tyrone in All-Ireland semi-final

Denis Bastick managed the Dublin Masters footballers to the All-Ireland semi-final. Tyrone ended Dublin’s run at Breffni Park on Saturday.

Tyrone have a proud record in this competition which is named after one of Mayo’s finest sons, the late Doctor Mick Loftus.

Denis captained Dublin to the All-Ireland Junior Football Championship crown in 2008. It was the first time the county had won the Independent Newspapers Cup since 1960. His team-mates included Jonny Cooper, Michael Fitzsimons, Darren Homan and Eoghan O’Gara.

The Dubs overcame Roscommon in the final in Portlaoise. The side was managed by Mick Deegan, Jack Sheedy and Mick Galvin. Three members of Football’s Culture Club. Denis christened them the Three Amigos.

Charlie Carter doing wonders at Lucan Sarsfields

Charlie Carter is doing a cracking job at Lucan Sarsfields. They top Group 1 of the Go-Ahead Dublin Senior Hurling Championship.

They have won three from three. Two of those victories were two-point wins over Cuala and St Brigid’s. Lucan overcame the champions, Kilmacud, by four points.

The brilliant Kilkenny forward has been impressed with the quality of Dublin hurling. Dave Curtin knows all about that. He spent eleven years in the Dublin jersey.

His Ballyboden St Enda’s team are the Division 1 league champions. They have also won three out of three as they lead Group 2. The two teams that top the respective groups go straight into the semi-finals, with the second and third-placed sides in each group progressing to the quarter-finals.

All is fair in love and football in Kingdom

During a spell working in Dublin, Liam Hassett wore the jersey of St Anne’s of Bohernabreena. He captained Kerry to the All-Ireland.

These days he’s managing Laune Rangers. In 1996 he helped them to win the All-Ireland Club title. Last week they lost to Legion in Killarney in the Kerry Intermediate Football Championship. Legion are managed by the former Kerry boss, Peter Keane.

Peter owns the Supervalu store beside the Laune Rangers’ home in Killorglin. He firmly believes the words of Simon and Garfunkel to ‘keep the customer satisfied’. But he also knows that in the Kingdom, all is fair in love…. and football.