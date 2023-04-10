Blue Beat: Shane Carthy ‘lucky’ to take part in New York’s historic triumph

Shane Carthy celebrates New York's Connacht quarter-final victory over Leitrim with GAA president Larry McCarthy (left). Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Niall Scully

Drama in the Bronx on Saturday night. Shane Carthy scored the New York point against Leitrim that forced extra-time in the Connacht Senior Football Championship at Gaelic Park.