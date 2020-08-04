Blow for Irish sport as limit of 200 attending outdoor events kept in place

A general view of the action during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Shamrock Rovers and Finn Harps at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin last Saturday. The Government has maintained the limit on people attending outdoor games to 200.

Sport in Ireland has been dealt a blow after the Government announced this evening that the limit of 200 people attending outdoor events will remain in place.

Since the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions in Phase Three, sporting events such as League of Ireland matches and GAA club games have been restricted to a maximum attendance of just 200 people, including players and officials.

Irish soccer's domestic league returned last weekend in front of very limited crowds while GAA club games have also gone ahead. Some of those matches have taken place in large stadia which led for calls for the attendance limits to be reviewed.

The Cabinet - as part of their Phase Four guidelines on Covid-19 restrictions - have backed Nphet's advice to keep outdoor events at a limit of 200.

While the Taoiseach Michéal Martin announced there will be no expansion of outdoor gatherings, the acting CMO Ronan Glynn said it wasn't the aim to put people off going outside together but there was a risk from large numbers gathering outside venues, households mixing together and trips to and from destinations, where people mixed together.

Dr Glynn said there had been "multiple cases of people sharing transport and to and from different households."

"This virus thrives, it's counter to what us Irish people love to do, to meet up with people and engage with people.

"We haven't been able to do the things we want to do," he said.

