Blow for Dublin as Diarmuid Connolly announces retirement from inter-county football

DIARMUID Connolly has announced his retirement from inter-county football at the age of 33.

In a statement, released through the Dublin county board’s official website, Connolly revealed he had “come to the decision to retire from representing Dublin GAA at inter county level.”

“I have been fortunate enough to play with an incredible group of players and I have cherished memories for life,” the statement reads.

“Throughout my journey with Dublin, I was lucky to have shared it with an exceptional collection of friends who displayed unwavering support and loyalty to me during my time.”

The news constitutes a shock.

Connolly had been part of Dessie Farrell’s squad for the League though he played no part in any of Dublin’s five matches prior to the shutdown of sport in March due to injury.

He did, however, play in all of St. Vincent’s Dublin SFC matches though and given his form, looked set to take his place in the Dublin squad ahead of the six in a row bid.

The panel will train for the first time with their full complement of players in the coming days following last weekend’s county final and Connolly had been widely expected to take his place in that group.

He has, however, been a much less prominent presence in the Dublin team over the past three years.

Having established himself as the most talented Dublin footballer of his generation, Connolly was confined to a substitute’s role for the 2017 All-Ireland final, after returning from a 12-week ban.

He missed all of the 2018 Championship, spending that summer in Boston, and was set to return to America last year until a technicality over his Visa meant he was turned away at customs in Dublin airport.

Against all expectation, he was subsequently called back into the Dublin squad by Jim Gavin and won a sixth All-Ireland medal, coming on at half-time in the replayed final victory over Kerry.

Diarmuid Connolly’s statement in full:

“I have come to the decision to retire from representing Dublin GAA at inter county level.

I have been fortunate enough to play with an incredible group of players and I have cherished memories for life.

Throughout my journey with Dublin, I was lucky to have shared it with an exceptional collection of friends who displayed unwavering support and loyalty to me during my time.

I would like to thank my club, St Vincent’s GAA and the Dublin County Board for giving me the opportunity to represent Dublin from underage to senior level.

There was always a strong relationship between the county board, the teams and players and this had a notable influence on how we performed.

To all the Dublin senior management, support and medical teams that coached, treated and helped me throughout my fantastic journey -THANK YOU .

To my parents, my family and my friends - thank you for supporting me and always believing in me. You gave me strength along my journey.

Finally, I would like to express my eternal appreciation to the incredibly loyal, passionate and devoted Dublin supporters, who were always there for us, no matter the score. You will always hold a special place in my heart.

Thanks for the memories.

Diarmuid”

