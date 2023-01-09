Blow for Davy Fitzgerald as Waterford lose home advantage in 2023 due to Walsh Park redevelopment

Walsh Park is in need of some work. Image: Sportsfile.

Waterford will lose home advantage for their two championship hurling games this season after a decision to close Walsh Park due to the ongoing redevelopment.

Work on phase one of the redevelopment of the city venue has commenced but following discussions with the contractors, it has been agreed to close it for six months to allow for the fastest possible conclusion.

Waterford had hoped that it would be ready in time for their opening Munster Championship round-robin game against Limerick in April.

Davy Fitzgerald's side have another home game later in the campaign against Clare but that too will have to be moved to a neutral venue.

It is a blow to Waterford, given how they had built up a strong home record there under previous manager Liam Cahill – until they lost to Cork in a crucial round-robin clash last May.

They won't get to play any of their home league matches in Walsh Park either but Fraher Field in Dungarvan, where the footballers play their games, has been able to accommodate league matches in the past.

In a statement, Waterford said they were in negotiations with Croke Park and Munster GAA over a relocation plan for the games in the league and championship.

The Waterford hurlers didn't have home advantage for their two games in the first Munster round robin in 2018, when they were switched to neutral venues because of capacity pressures. They played Tipperary in Limerick and Cork in Thurles instead.

Waterford GAA has undertaken a €12m redevelopment of Walsh Park and phase one, which will cost around €3.2m, has commenced and will see the construction of a new uncovered northern stand with an estimated capacity of 3,400 and the refurbishment of the existing southern stand.

Work on the southern stand will include a press area overhaul and roof, seating and toilet improvements. It is hoped that the project can be completed by 2025.