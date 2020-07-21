| 16.2°C Dublin

Biting is beyond the pale at any time, but even more so in these times of Covid

Frank Roche

The alleged bite marks that were detailed in a post on Twitter Expand

LESS than a fortnight ago, the GAA released a suite of guidelines governing the return of matches, among them a new edict that to deliberately cough in the face of an opponent would now be a red card offence.

A sign of the Covid times we live in.

Last weekend heralded the long-awaited return of competitive club action after over four months of lockdown. Even in this unprecedented stop-start season, it didn’t take long for one regrettable element of GAA ‘normality’ to return: a match abandoned under a sulphurous cloud.

