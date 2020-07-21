Biting is beyond the pale at any time, but even more so in these times of Covid

LESS than a fortnight ago, the GAA released a suite of guidelines governing the return of matches, among them a new edict that to deliberately cough in the face of an opponent would now be a red card offence.

A sign of the Covid times we live in.

Last weekend heralded the long-awaited return of competitive club action after over four months of lockdown. Even in this unprecedented stop-start season, it didn’t take long for one regrettable element of GAA ‘normality’ to return: a match abandoned under a sulphurous cloud.

This latest flashpoint happened in Armagh, where a low-key intermediate ‘A’ football league opener between St Paul’s of Lurgan and Culloville Blues catapulted from obscurity onto the pages of the national media.

What made this one different is that it entailed claims of biting – with a graphic photograph doing the rounds on social media, fuelling the suspicion that someone has a case to answer.

It doesn’t need to be spelled out: biting is beyond the pale, in any context. But in a world consumed by an invisible yet potentially lethal virus, and by myriad public health regulations devised to contain the pandemic, such an allegation causes an even greater impulse of revulsion.

This is a long way from coughing.

Mike Tyson and Luis Suarez qualify as the most infamous sporting exponents of this particularly dark art. The GAA has occasionally been dogged by such controversies – some proven, others left hanging in the ether for lack of corroborating evidence.

And therein lies the rub: for now we are dealing with an unproven allegation. And unless someone cries mea culpa, these are rarely straight-forward investigations.

That onerous task falls upon Armagh GAA’s Competitions Control Committee. County board chairman Mickey Savage (not a member of the CCC) confirmed yesterday that the referee’s report was received on Monday and the CCC “will be investigating” the circumstances that prompted referee Shane Murphy to call time prematurely.

Read More

According to the official St Paul’s Twitter account, the match was abandoned 21 minutes into the second half. Another individual Twitter account from Lurgan posts a picture of the alleged bite mark, which has punctured the skin, and a claim that the game was terminated “due to a brawl which started” over the St Paul’s goalkeeper being bitten.

With an investigation looming, Armagh chairman Savage was understandably circumspect. “It’s an alleged incident at the moment, but if it’s proven you can’t tolerate it,” he said. On a general level, he stressed that biting “would be frowned upon at any time” and was “something you don’t want to see in our games.”

There is one obvious complication for the Armagh CCC. Unlike south of the border, where a limit of 200 people (including team personnel) applies to outdoor matches, no spectators are currently allowed at GAA games in Northern Ireland.

On one level, perhaps it’s just as well there were no supporters at the pristine St Paul’s complex in Lurgan, as they might have been tempted to get embroiled.

But no spectators would also suggest a dearth of non-partisan witnesses apart from the referee, with neutral umpires not a usual feature at league games.

Perhaps what is surprising is that trouble erupted between two clubs from opposite ends of the county, with seemingly no history, let alone local rivalry.

Culloville are located just two miles from Crossmaglen, close to the border in south Armagh. They were six points ahead at half-time but their lead had been trimmed to three – 0-11 to 0-8 – when it all unravelled.

In summary, should we be surprised that the very first weekend of competitive club action has reignited the embers of an age-old conflagration? Probably not. Whereas the inter-county game has cleaned up its act to a large degree, partly because elite players are now far more disciplined but also because multiple TV cameras provide an additional retrospective deterrent, most incidents of GAA violence happen at the club coalface.

For months now, players have been impatiently awaiting their release from lockdown. Tempers do boil over – and not just on the GAA fields, for all the bad rap that the Association invariably gets.

Moreover, the truth is that the vast majority of club matches passed off peacefully last weekend.

But that context should not be misconstrued as any excuse for what is alleged to have happened here.