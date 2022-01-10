| 11.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Bin the break, split the season and rethink replays – my wish list for the GAA in 2022

Pat Spillane

Dublin captain Stephen Cluxton speaks to players during a water break Expand

Close

Dublin captain Stephen Cluxton speaks to players during a water break

Dublin captain Stephen Cluxton speaks to players during a water break

Dublin captain Stephen Cluxton speaks to players during a water break

What are you giving up for Lent?

If I had a euro for every time I’ve been asked that question I would be a very wealthy man now. My standard answer is always the same: I’m giving up fruit pastilles and custard cream biscuits.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy