Big changes could be coming to football as counties submit proposals for rule changes

Major rule changes could be on the way, particularly in football, amid growing discontent over the direction the game has taken.

Counties were recently asked to submit proposals for amendments, which will be considered by the GAA's Playing Rules Standing Committee chaired by David Hassan (Derry, right).

They will then decide which proposals should go forward to Central Council later in the year. Those approved there will be put forward for consideration at Congress next February.

Congress discussion on rule changes is usually allowed every five years (2020 is the next one), but Central Council have the power to submit proposals at any time if they come from the Playing Rules Standing Committee. Counties had until last weekend to submit suggestions.

It now remains to be seen how many proposals go before Central Council in November. It's understood there has been an enthusiastic response from the counties, with most of the focus on football.

It suggests that there's widespread unease over how the game has evolved, particularly regarding the ever-increasing influence of the hand pass.

It's running at an almost four-to-one-ratio with the foot pass and, if anything, is becoming more prevalent every year.

There's also concern over the surge in passing backwards - either by hand or foot - with the team in possession deploying it as a means of retaining the ball, as they try to work an opening.

It's also being used on an increasing basis as a mechanism to defend a lead nearing the end of games. That not only leads to frustration among the opposition - who feel the rules don't allow them a fair chance to win the ball back - but also among spectators who derive little or no entertainment value from the repetitive passing.

The negative influence of the hand pass has been on the agenda for several years, leading to calls for a limit in the number allowed.

Six years ago, the Football Review Committee, chaired by Eugene McGee, decided against proposing any change to the hand pass rule, pointing out that there was no evidence that restricting it would improve the quality of the game.

However, they advised that the situation be monitored and if the ratio of hand pass to kick pass increased further, action would be required. The ratio has changed in the interim so it now remains to be seen what proposals - if any - will emerge to address that.

There is also likely to be a proposal that kick-outs must cross the 45-metre line. It was mooted a few years ago but didn't get the required support.

Instead, awarding a 'mark' for kick-outs caught outside the '45' was introduced and has proven quite successful. A requirement that all frees and sideline kicks must go forward is also likely to be on the agenda. It's estimated that almost half of all sideline kicks go backward in the modern game.

Hurling will attract fewer proposals for change, although the issue of rules on the hand pass and steps not being applied is likely to arise in some form.

