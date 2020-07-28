'Be careful what you wish for' - David Brady urges cautious approach to GAA crowds

Former Mayo star David Brady has called for caution with regards to the numbers allowed to attend club games, insisting the GAA needs "to be careful what they wish for."

As it stands a total of 200 people, including players and officials, are permitted to attend club games as per government guidelines.

However, GAA president John Horan recently called for that number to be raised to 500, describing the 200 limit as "a hammer blow to the organisation".

That cap came under more scrutiny when officials in the north made the decision to allow up to 400 people attend a match.

However Brady believes a cautious approach is in everyone’s best interest.

"We need to be careful what we wish for. The whole premise of the summer, well a lot of the time I spent over the summer, was waiting for the day GAA returned. And look we have it now, not as we know it," said Brady.

"The 200 capacity, I have an opinion on it but I don’t think my opinion really counts because at the end of the day we have to be led and directed by the people in authority, whether it's the government, the GAA or health authorities."

Large county grounds such as Limerick’s Gaelic Grounds and Mayo’s MacHale Park are subject to the same rules as smaller club venues and Brady believes there will be an appetite to review that figure in the coming weeks.

Phase 4 of the roadmap for reopening society is due to commence on 10 August, subject to government approval and allows for 500 people to attend outdoor events.

"200 is very little and we have all seen the pictures over the last week and last weekend with the club championship. And anyone that has any sense there won’t be hats scarves and headbands sold outside grounds, it should be cherry pickers for rent for people to get a look at the game. I think it needs to be reviewed," he said.

"Everyone is playing their part, from the players going on the pitch to the officials who monitor the situation in the clubs and I think there will be flexibility.

"And maybe if we review it in a few weeks there should be no reason why it can’t be extended with stewards facilitating a capacity of 400. But even at 400 it won’t be enough so 40 goes to 6, six goes to eight.

"There's more club championship this weekend and there’ll be time then to review it, take the learnings from it and only step forward and increase capacity if it is deemed safe," Brady said, ahead of Episode Two of AIB’s The Toughest Summer, a documentary which tells the story of the GAA summer of 2020.

Online Editors