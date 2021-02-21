| 8°C Dublin

Banner in disarray as major issues flagged

Clare hurling manager Brian Lohan. Photo: Sportsfile

Clare hurling manager Brian Lohan. Photo: Sportsfile

Dermot Crowe

On February 12, The Clare Echo revealed a series of names being proposed by the county’s GAA executive to target areas of concern — including underage development, finance and a centre of excellence at Caherlohan that is having tremendous difficulty living up to its name. Immediately the warning lights began to flash.

Some of the people listed on committees had not been contacted — it was news to them. The hurling committee being proposed included Davy Fitzgerald, who is managing another county. Most jarringly of all, clubs had not been consulted.

While those named are reputable figures, the process by which the list was compiled left people uneasy. Clare manager Brian Lohan was one of the last people contacted, by new county board chairman Jack Chaplin, to see if he would be interested in letting his name go forward. It is well known that Lohan is not on good terms with Davy Fitzgerald. For that alone, it could have been deemed an act of provocation.

