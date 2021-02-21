Banner in disarray as major issues flagged

On February 12, The Clare Echo revealed a series of names being proposed by the county’s GAA executive to target areas of concern — including underage development, finance and a centre of excellence at Caherlohan that is having tremendous difficulty living up to its name. Immediately the warning lights began to flash.

Some of the people listed on committees had not been contacted — it was news to them. The hurling committee being proposed included Davy Fitzgerald, who is managing another county. Most jarringly of all, clubs had not been consulted.

While those named are reputable figures, the process by which the list was compiled left people uneasy. Clare manager Brian Lohan was one of the last people contacted, by new county board chairman Jack Chaplin, to see if he would be interested in letting his name go forward. It is well known that Lohan is not on good terms with Davy Fitzgerald. For that alone, it could have been deemed an act of provocation.

Lohan said he would be happy to go forward if he had some say in who was in the group, but he has enough to be doing managing a county hurling team. Reports that Lohan and Chaplin had a heated exchange were wide of the mark, but Lohan made it clear he had no interest in joining a committee on those terms.

At the previous December’s convention, a motion from the Éire Óg club in Ennis had called for an independent review to be conducted by a small group of experts from business and commercial fields, who would make recommendations on how to improve Clare GAA’s overall efficiency levels.

Niall O’Connor, a member of Éire Óg, wrote a lengthy open letter to clubs in a bid to rally support for the motion. O’Connor’s father Gerry was part of the Clare hurling management team along with Donal Moloney, before Lohan took over. O’Connor’s letter raised many of the concerns exercising those involved with the Clare teams around poor support structures.

O’Connor may not carry the same weight as one of the more recognisable figures in the Clare GAA community, but nothing of what he included in his long letter smacked of anything other than genuine concern. He wasn’t motivated by point-scoring or settling personal agendas.

It was the experience of Clare’s under 16s last year, this year’s minors, that compelled O’Connor to put pen to paper.

“Last March was their last correspondence from anyone within Clare GAA — they have had no management and are left out in the cold,” he wrote.

The strength and conditioning coach went in April, after the first Covid lockdown, and was never replaced, O’Connor highlighted. A Clare source contacted on Friday night said players on development squads, as young as 14, were asked to raise €150 each to cover costs including gear.

The letters their parents received made it obvious that they were expected to raise the full amount. In recent years many have been obliged to go to Limerick to train because the necessary facilities are not available at home.

O’Connor drew attention to the absence of a coaching or player development committee. He claimed there was a reluctance among good coaches in Clare to get involved. Anthony Daly expressed similar reservations, speaking last year, having previously served as a director of Limerick’s development squads.

The Éire Óg motion was passed over to the next board meeting in January for further discussion. Nothing was heard back. Having seen the board executive put forward its own plan, with no advance notice, the Éire Óg club decided to respond.

A statement from the club released yesterday described the move by the executive to name its own committees without consulting clubs as “an attempt to undermine the (Éire Óg) motion and limit its discussion”.

The motion wants action on financing and fundraising, coaching and games development, governance and public relations.

How this will sit with the executive remains to be seen. The club wants its motion discussed “and hopefully adopted” at this Tuesday’s monthly meeting. The people it is proposing for the review committee are Tony Garry (a former CEO of Davys), Mark O’Connell (CEO of Repucon Consulting), Conor Gilligan (CEO Roadbridge), Colin Kelly (CEO Gyrogy), Eoin Conroy (CEO Titan Experience), Eoin Doohan (MD DFP Group) and Enda Connolly (MD CMP Investment Partners).

Last year Clare hurlers had to use several clubs around the county to train on because Caherlohan wasn’t up to standard. Clare footballers trained there but it hasn’t got an astro all-weather pitch or ball wall. Even the grass pitches have been sub-standard, with poor maintenance leading to limited usage. Its gym can’t accommodate most inter-county squads because it is too small.

Caherlohan opened in 2015, 10 years after being purchased for €2.3m. A further €2.5m has been spent developing the site.

For a facility of that magnitude and cost not to be used by all county teams is staggering and an embarrassment. A state-of-the-art astro pitch would cost around €1.3m, which the county secretary Pat Fitzgerald described as “prohibitive” in an interview with The Clare Echo last December.

Fitzgerald is the most enduring and influential administrator in Clare GAA, having served in the role since 1990. He is now in his mid-70s. Since 2009 he has been a paid officer with his current contract expected to expire in 2023.

At the last convention a question was asked regarding the time left on his contract. His answer was inconclusive, inviting the enquirer to work it out for himself. He started a seven-year contract in 2009, renewed in 2016.

In January, Sixmilebridge sent a letter to The Clare Champion defending the county secretary and his son, Davy, from alleged abuse received on social media and in person. It was unclear what this abuse amounted to, but the decision did not have unanimous support within the club.

In Lohan’s first year managing Clare there were several indicators of poor support. After a rousing early victory in the National League in Wexford, Lohan himself footed the bill for the team meal afterwards, though it was later recouped. For a challenge match in Kilkenny shortly before the championship the squad didn’t have enough jerseys to cover the full panel of players.

When Wexford and Clare met in the championship, there was a row when a member of the Clare backroom team tried to get the Wexford team sheet from the county secretary, believing that it was not arriving quickly enough. The same day Davy Fitzgerald accused a member of the Clare backroom team of abusing him throughout the game.

There have been unsupported claims over the past week around the cost and source of GPS systems, adding to the air of concern.

This led to denials of impropriety from the county chairman, but it may be raised at Tuesday night’s meeting, which has become a great deal more interesting than you might expect of your average February monthly board meeting.