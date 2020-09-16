Ballymun Kickhams defender cleared to play final after red card quashed

BALLYMUN Kickhams defender Leon Young has been cleared to play in the Dublin SFC final on Sunday week after his semi-final red card was quashed.

There were unconfirmed reports last night that the Ballymun club and their vanquished last-four opponents, Kilmacud Crokes, have each been hit with proposed €500 fines by the Dublin CCC and warned about their future conduct.

Young was one of two Ballymun players sent off in the wake of an ugly melee in the dying minutes of last Sunday’s Dublin SFC semi-final.

Davey Byrne was red-carded for striking but, whereas he will now be banned for the county final against Ballyboden St Enda’s, Ballymun had maintained from the outset that Young was the victim of mistaken identity.

The Dublin CCC subsequently sought clarification from referee James King in relation to the wing-back’s disputed dismissal.

